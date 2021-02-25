If you are an avid fan of home tours, garden tours and open houses, 2020 was a year of chronic disappointment. Social distancing restrictions intent on preventing the general public from accessing the interior spaces of private homeowners left many of us feeling unfulfilled in our desire to see innovative design and construction ideas that are so often the focus on such tours. But for every challenge there is an innovative solution, and the creative professionals at The Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod, a local trade organization whose mission is to support home ownership by supporting their members through legislative, educational, business and civic endeavors, has introduced a series of virtual house tours called Parade of Homes.

Throughout the year, the organization will introduce an interactive tour of properties created by their members. This unique and innovative program kicks off with a deep dive into a signature home designed and built by Rob McPhee, president of McPhee Associates, who says that the home, which is in the Windward Village community, a bucolic neighborhood the company created in pastoral East Dennis, is unique due to its ability to provide luxurious living in a scaled down footprint. “These homes are perfect for the transitional homeowner who is making the move from a large home that accommodated their family through the years, to a more modest footprint that now entertains the kids and the grandchildren,” McPhee explains. “But what really makes them so attractive to our clients is that they are still getting a home that has been solidly and thoughtfully constructed and boasts top-of-the-line amenities.”

That thoughtful construction McPhee references includes obvious details like first floor master suites and easy ground floor living, but extends to often over-looked details like curb-less walk-in showers that don’t have thresholds in the tile flooring to avoid tripping or allow for wheelchair or handicapped access if ever necessary. Spacious guest suites with en-suite baths give plenty of room to visiting guests and finished lower levels allow for energetic children and teenagers to have their space as well. Exteriors are designed to be low-maintenance while still providing a lush and inviting landscape since time on the Cape translates to time outside.

The top-of-the-line amenities translate to stainless steel appliances and elegant tile backsplash in a gourmet kitchen; engineered hardwood flooring for low-maintenance functionality; chunky molding that talented craftsmen have fashioned into classic tray ceilings, and state-of-the-art energy efficiencies that allow for 21st century living. These are the kind of features McPhee’s clients have come to expect from the homebuilder who is now at the helm after his father started the business almost 50 years ago. “Many of the homeowners in Windward Village are clients for whom we built their family or summer home,” McPhee offers. “They enjoyed the process then, we’ve developed strong relationships over the years, and they come to us to build the next phase of their lives.”