Gunk’holing: Thanks for the Memories

It is always a pleasure to receive feedback from our audience and followers. Over the past 45 years, the correspondence has covered many topics and provided interesting memories that others share about their time on the Cape. Most recently Robert Daniels reached out to say, “Thanks for the memories.”

Today I am 40

My father used to say, “Nobody knows anything until he’s 40.” I’ve been looking forward to my fortieth birthday, hoping that when I awake that morning, I will be much smarter. It just so happens that the official “on-sale” date of this first issue in our new bi-monthly schedule is my fortieth birthday, January 26, 1987.

I was very busy during my first 20 years as the second oldest of eight children, which alone has provided for a lifetime of experience. The communal existence of family teaches one the real meaning of sharing. It really has only been in recent years that my brother John has married, moved to New Jersey, and now has his own underwear.

During my twenties, I did my best to live as I had been taught and as I knew others expected me to. During my thirties I did my best to live my life as I wanted, in spite of what I’d been taught, and it certainly was not as some others expected. Not conforming to the traditional professional family, I am a bachelor who drives a jeep and lives in a pine-panelled farmhouse, filled with music, surrounded by wildflowers, and fronting on a cove mooring my ticket to freedom—a wonderful old wooden sailboat named after my grandmother, The Lady Carline.

I’ve read that the first forty years of life provide us the text and the next...