Good Reads in LIFE: A Feast For Your Eyes

Living on Cape Cod we (thankfully) have no shortage of extraordinary fish markets and restaurants featuring locally sourced seafood; it’s in fact, one of the reasons that the Cape is so popular. However, we often find ourselves stuck in a rut of how to prepare the endless varieties available to us. Enter the Coastal Kitchen – Nourishing Seafood Recipes for Everyday Cooking cookbook by Jenny Shea Rawn. Shea Rawn spent her summers growing up on Cape Cod, exploring Chatham’s beaches for ocean treasures with her sisters and cousins by day, while by night, she would look forward to lobster boils at home—or if they were lucky, they’d visit Kream ‘N Kone for crispy, deep-fried scallops or clams that she says, “you could smell from miles away,”—where her love for seafood was born. After her wedding on Martha’s Vineyard (they served seafood, naturally) she and her husband decided to raise their children in the seaside town of Falmouth, gifting them with similar carefree childhood experiences that she had discovered frolicking along the Cape’s shores.

Inspired by the area and its bounty, she penned the cookbook in the hope that it would inspire others to prepare more seafood, a healthy and nutrient-dense choice, while also demystifying some of our common questions about selecting, purchasing and cooking at home. An advocate of buying local, Shea Rawn says, “I believe it’s critical to support our local fisherman and our local economy by purchasing local and domestic whenever we can, but I also acknowledge that some of the offerings we love aren’t in our local waters—salmon being one of them (salmon is one of my daughter Lexi’s favorite foods). As long as we are purchasing...