Good Reads in LIFE: A Feast For Your Eyes

Writer: Leslie Hatton

Good Reads in LIFE: A Feast For Your Eyes

Writer: Leslie Hatton


Living on Cape Cod we (thankfully) have no shortage of extraordinary fish markets and restaurants featuring locally sourced seafood; it’s in fact, one of the reasons that the Cape is so popular. However, we often find ourselves stuck in a rut of how to prepare the endless varieties available to us. Enter the Coastal Kitchen – Nourishing Seafood Recipes for Everyday Cooking cookbook by Jenny Shea Rawn. Shea Rawn spent her summers growing up on Cape Cod, exploring Chatham’s beaches for ocean treasures with her sisters and cousins by day, while by night, she would look forward to lobster boils at home—or if they were lucky, they’d visit Kream ‘N Kone for crispy, deep-fried scallops or clams that she says, “you could smell from miles away,”—where her love for seafood was born. After her wedding on Martha’s Vineyard (they served seafood, naturally) she and her husband decided to raise their children in the seaside town of Falmouth, gifting them with similar carefree childhood experiences that she had discovered frolicking along the Cape’s shores. 

Inspired by the area and its bounty, she penned the cookbook in the hope that it would inspire others to prepare more seafood, a healthy and nutrient-dense choice, while also demystifying some of our common questions about selecting, purchasing and cooking at home. An advocate of buying local, Shea Rawn says, “I believe it’s critical to support our local fisherman and our local economy by purchasing local and domestic whenever we can, but I also acknowledge that some of the offerings we love aren’t in our local waters—salmon being one of them (salmon is one of my daughter Lexi’s favorite foods). As long as we are purchasing...

Leslie Hatton

Leslie (Horne) Hatton enthusiastically joined Cape Cod Life in October of 2022. Educated in Mashpee and Falmouth, she graduated from Assumption College and received her Master of Education degree from Lesley College. A former teacher, she has taught middle school, preschool and most recently, fifth grade. She and her husband Tom have three children: Aidan, Colin, and Erin. Their newest family member is Millie, an outgoing, outrageously happy chocolate lab. She loves to talk about all of them so better not ask. One neat tidbit about Leslie is that she is the author of the locally best-selling children’s book Cape Cod ABCs, with over 10K books sold on Cape Cod, the Islands and across Massachusetts. Happiest in the summer with a little sun on her face, she loves being with friends and her family, laughing, drinking and eating all over beautiful Cape Cod.