A Slice of LIFE

Our inaugural issue naturally featured a lighthouse, as Brian Shortsleeve chose a lighthouse as an important element of the magazine’s original branding.

Over 45 years, one thing has remained the same: creating iconic covers has become synonymous with our brand.

They have graced newsstands from Provincetown to Palo Alto, they have found their way to subscribers’ mailboxes around the world and they are found on coffee tables and in guest rooms across the Cape and Islands—the covers of Cape Cod LIFE have lived a life of their own as they proudly entice readers inside the pages to discover more about a place they love.

Here at our offices, we are often heard explaining the important “job” the cover must successfully accomplish. Sometimes our favorite images are ultimately not chosen for the cover, many times they are. The cover image must convey an emotion or connection that defines the issue and sublimely draw the reader in to surrender their precious time to the stories within. Despite everything, the cover is the one thing fans, followers, and friends reference when recalling memorable issues from almost a half century.

These are a few that stand out to us.

Let us know which covers have found a place in your heart on our Facebook or Instagram pages.