Home Away From Home

No matter where you choose to “get away” your checklist usually has a few non-negotiables. It might be the number of bedrooms, it might include a functional kitchen so family dinners become a time for delicious discourse and memorable moments. It might be proximity to the core activity of your vacation.

Yet, one thing is for sure, when setting your sights on a vacation home in this part of the world, you may want all of the above, but as an added bonus, a place that is nothing like your regular home is why you have chosen the Cape and Islands as a vacation destination.

In the following pages you will get a glimpse into special homes that have thoughtfully been considered by individuals who are focused on creating the backdrop for the vacation of a lifetime. Beach front, waterfront, grand and historic, private and charming; it’s all here, the biggest challenge is choosing which property to book first.

Check-in to these special homes and imagine how you, your family and your friends would create the moments and memories that will last for a lifetime.

Dennis

WeNeedaVacation

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

For those who have spent a vacation just a few barefoot steps from the beach, the memories stick for a lifetime. In the bucolic beachside village of Dennis, a wave or two away from Mayflower Beach on Cape Cod Bay, Sandcastle...