Photo Portfolio: Andrea Bunar

Living in Seasons

Seasons—whether it is taken in its literal sense as a division of the year, or used to refer to a current life stage or era—for local photographer Andrea Bunar, her feet are firmly planted in both realities as the roots of her craft have grown and blossomed throughout the cycle of seasons on Cape Cod.

Andrea Bunar’s connection to the Cape began 30 years ago when one of her brothers was stationed with the Coast Guard in Chatham. “Over the years I would visit, then my husband and I got engaged here, and we eventually began renting during the summers with our three children,” Bunar shares. “During 2020, we finally said, ‘You know what? Enough is enough! We’ll bite the bullet.’ We bought a place in Harwich, knowing that once my third went off to college, we would make the move here full-time.”

“We are very fond of this part of the Cape—really the whole Cape—but the Outer Cape is magical to us,” says the washashore. “You can go anywhere on Cape Cod and it is mesmerizing. Where I am in Harwich is central to everything, so I do spend a lot of time in Brewster—especially on the Brewster flats.” In 2023, one of Bunar’s photos that she entered into the Cape Cod LIFE Annual Photo Contest made it into the July Photo Portfolio, highlighting some favorite photos that almost made it to the finals. “I was out there doing a family photo shoot for a friend, when I noticed a storm was rolling in,” explains Bunar. “The storm kind of just hung out at sea, so once my friend and her family left, I was able to capture that magical...