Photo Portfolio: Andrea Bunar
Cape Cod Life / April/May 2024 / Art & Entertainment
Writer: Christina Galt / Photographer: Andrea Bunar
Living in Seasons
Seasons—whether it is taken in its literal sense as a division of the year, or used to refer to a current life stage or era—for local photographer Andrea Bunar, her feet are firmly planted in both realities as the roots of her craft have grown and blossomed throughout the cycle of seasons on Cape Cod.
Andrea Bunar’s connection to the Cape began 30 years ago when one of her brothers was stationed with the Coast Guard in Chatham. “Over the years I would visit, then my husband and I got engaged here, and we eventually began renting during the summers with our three children,” Bunar shares. “During 2020, we finally said, ‘You know what? Enough is enough! We’ll bite the bullet.’ We bought a place in Harwich, knowing that once my third went off to college, we would make the move here full-time.”
