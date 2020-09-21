Our 2020 Home for the Year has a new owner who is just starting their adventure.

No doubt about it, the real estate market is hot, hot, hot! As we debuted the 2020 Home for the Year, our semi-annual series where we examine a special home through the various editorial lenses applied throughout the year’s issues, we introduced you to the husband-wife team behind Bessey Construction on Nantucket. J.D. and Laura Bessey, along with their hard-working team of dedicated employees, have been involved in over 500 projects on the tiny island. A number of recent homes the Besseys completed for clients really struck a chord for the couple. “One house in particular,” Laura remembers, “had so many interesting elements and features, J.D. and I kept talking about what we would do with that layout if it were our home. So, we decided to do just that and built this house in the Surfside area of the island.”

The home, designed by Nantucket’s Brook Meerbergen, is just over 4.500 square feet, which provides enough space for seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a wide variety of amenities, both inside and out. A fully appointed lower level has an entertainment area, a spacious gym, and a custom-crafted shuffleboard table. Outside, the landscaped grounds include an exquisite pool with a waterfall, a dining pavilion, a guest cabana, an outdoor fireplace and even a basketball court. The Besseys created an oasis for their active family that includes four adult-aged children as well as a long roster of extended family and friends.

The thing about the Besseys though, is that they are always on the move. The first of the year found them hopscotching across Europe as their daughter competed in figure skating competitions. They have roots in the western mountains of Maine as well as a love for the coast of Florida. So selling their home, particularly to another dynamic and active family, is just part of their adventurous approach to life. After all, they designed and built their dream home, as well as dream homes for countless other families; dreams aren’t a limited commodity when you are able to combine your creative and energetic forces.

New homeowners Dave and Theresa are thrilled to herald the next chapter of this special home. Theresa says that she subscribes to real estate newsletters as a matter of entertainment. “I love looking at various properties that are on the market,” she explains. “Less as an actual objective, more just as fun.” Of course, the pursuit of fun activities can sometimes result in a commitment you may not have seen coming. Great Point Properties on Nantucket does in fact have a compelling regular e-newsletter that, of course, presents beautiful homes that all offer the dream that is Nantucket, and that are only a click away.