Wishing Well Farm, with its farmhouse’s interior conceived by Casabella Interiors, is a true refuge for its owners and their horses

Unicorns are all the rage these days. Within the zeitgeist of the current decade, the mythical creatures have come to represent the exquisitely rare, the unobtainable, and the exceptional. The Guardian, in 2017, called the unicorn “the emblem of our times.” They’ve become ubiquitous—depicted on cereal boxes, in children’s cartoons, and used to describe rarities as wide-ranging as one-of-a-kind NBA sensations and tech start-up businesses valued at over $1 billion. Target released a new flavor of ice cream in 2018 called “Unicorn Magic.” They seem to be everywhere, hiding in plain sight.

Unfortunately, despite—or perhaps due to—the amazing qualities of unicorns, the animals present a number of insurmountable challenges to anyone who has dreams of domesticating, stabling and training them. First, their independent spirits run counter to the confines of paddocks and corrals, and second, their shy and modest demeanors preclude them from participating in any type of show event. They find even steeplechase too pedestrian and shun the ring, preferring the seclusion of hidden groves deep within the forest. Third, it takes a lot of work to maintain a working rainbow, and most farmers and ranchers are simply unprepared for that level of commitment. At the end of the day, the unicorn, while it may captivate the attention of this generation, is simply too magical to tame. Miniature horses, on the other hand… Now, here’s a fairyland creature that one can give a home, and at Wishing Well Farm in Falmouth, the husband-and-wife owners have created a refuge for this diminutive equine cousin of the unicorn within the grounds of a former vineyard.

Ponies are cute and have long held the cliched center of girls’ letters to Santa Claus, but ponies are not miniature horses. They’re stockier, for one thing, and often shaggier. While there’s nothing wrong with either quality, miniature horses are exactly proportioned to a full-sized horse, so they possess a certain element of illusion. A person standing next to a pony still looks like a regular person; a person standing next to a miniature horse, however, appears giant. The observer’s mind struggles to process such an image—the horse should tower over the person, after all. Perhaps this confusion is due to the relative uncommonness of the mini, but regardless, these animals project and inspire delight and whimsy, qualities that fit perfectly with Wishing Well Farm.