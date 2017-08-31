Profiles of three Cape Cod teams that completed championship seasons last fall

In the fall of 2016, the Barnstable High School girls volleyball team bumped, set and spiked its way to yet another state championship. In the same time period, the Falmouth High School football team won the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl, going undefeated in the process and winning the final game at Gillette Stadium. Meanwhile, the boys soccer team at Nauset High School in Eastham not only won a state title to complete an undefeated (23-0!) season, they allowed just one goal for the entire year. One goal! The Warriors’ final goal differential was a whopping 108-1.

Now that’s some serious success! In this article, we interview the coaches of these three teams as well as some of the team members who participated. Congratulations to all involved, and best wishes to every Cape and Islands team that takes the field, court and course this fall. – Matt Gill