When Crystal Pieschel’s dream job was offered on Cape Cod, she seized the opportunity and relocated from Austin, Texas with her husband and newborn daughter in 2016. As the Marketing Director for Mid-Cape Home Centers, Pieschel brings new strategies and her expertise to the well-respected company. With a passion for her work and an excitement for the Cape as a community, it is evident that Crystal Pieschel’s mission here has no limits.

CCL: What inspired you to pursue marketing as a career?

CP: I didn’t know it was what I wanted to do right out of college. I always had a strong love and appreciation for advertising, even at a young age. When I went to college, I minored in Advertising and double majored in Marketing and Operations, because I wasn’t sure which way I wanted to go. I enjoyed both, but the marketing was always more exciting to me. The first job I took out of college was a sales role. I fell back in love with the sales and marketing side of business and knew that it was where I wanted to be.

CCL: What do you enjoy most about your career at Mid-Cape?

CP: I love that I love my job. I find myself thinking about new ideas and possibilities 24/7. It makes a big difference when you love what you do, because then it’s not really work, it’s an enjoyable passion that you get to do every day. I am passionate about marketing for Mid-Cape and I think it is partly because I feel so good about branding and promoting such a great team and company. I feel that everything I do in terms of marketing is truly coming from my heart.

CCL: What do you feel is most important to convey about Mid-Cape in your marketing strategies?

CP: That we are on a mission to keep growing, evolving and giving both the community and our builder and homeowner customers the best possible experience.

CCL: How do you foresee the building and construction industry changing here in the near future?

CP: The shortage of skilled labor could get more evident. I am on the Workforce Development Committee for the Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod (HBRACC) and our goal was to come up with a program, that we implemented in 2019, involving apprenticeships at high schools and educating students about lucrative career options out of high school. You can pursue continuing education in so many different ways, learning on the job, and make a good living in this career field that is so in demand. We are working to put a formal program in place with local trade companies that are interested in developing young talent. What I really like about the committee and HBRACC is that we all have the same mission: to keep the industry thriving. To do so, we need to keep youth entering the trades.

CCL: Where do you see yourself in ten years career-wise?

CP: I see myself continuing to grow and develop my professional skills. I always want to be learning and surrounded by a motivated team.

CCL: How do you like to spend your free time on the Cape?

CP: I love the beaches. In the summer, at least once a weekend we try to go to the beach as a family. There are a lot of unique, family focused activities to do around the Cape and once you get assimilated with what is going on, there is no shortage of family friendly things to do. The sense of community on the Cape is great. There is a central feeling of unity that you can be a part of and it makes you want to stay here.

CCL: What advice would you give to young professionals looking to succeed on the Cape?

CP: It can get quiet here in the winter, so get involved. There is no shortage of organizations both for young professionals and specific industries, and the value of getting involved is immeasurable. Find your passion. That may take a few different roles to figure out what you like, but you will know when you find it. Don’t be afraid to keep going for the next step.