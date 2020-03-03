Good Life New England Opens Up A World Of Possibilities

Grace Concannon was losing hope in her search for just the right summer place when she happened by a “For Sale” sign on a rocky hill in Plymouth in 2009. The house was a 1980s contemporary style, not at all what she was looking for, but as she gazed down from high atop the cliff and witnessed the panoramic view of the ocean, she was sold. “It took my breath away,” she says. “The view was so calming, I could feel my blood pressure drop.”

“It was a quirky upside-down house,” as Grace describes it, “because you enter the ground floor where the bedrooms are and have to go upstairs to the kitchen and living area to see the view.” It wasn’t really conducive for entertaining family and friends, but she began to have a vision about how they could renovate it. She held fast to that vision, and years later turned it into an award-winning reality.

Admitting to being a ‘magazine-aholic,’ Grace devoured home magazines, cutting out decorating ideas and musing with her husband Brian about them. “Living in the house over eight summers, we discovered all the home’s peculiarities and knew what we wanted to do,” she says. When it was time to make the transition to a full-time residence, they were ready to make changes. Opening up the rooms and maximizing the views was a top priority. Also of major importance, they wanted to make it a place where they could entertain expansively and where Grace could fully enjoy her love of cooking both indoors as well as outdoors: as in a California kitchen.

They engaged Good Life New England of Norwell, a residential design firm that specializes in space planning and fine cabinetry, whom they had worked with before on a small project. “It was such a pleasure to work with Glenn and Brittany,” Grace says. “They brought all my ideas to life.” Glenn Meader, the principal of Good Life, was the lead designer on the project. “Our residential designer Brittany Carroll had an ever-present and amazing supporting role in design,” Meader recalls, “so the Concannons received the complements of our respective strengths.” It was clearly a successful choice because their collaboration resulted in an outdoor kitchen nestled under a deck with views to the pool and ocean beyond which won a Gold PRISM award in the Outdoor Category from BRAGB, the Builder’s & Remodeler’s Association of Greater Boston.