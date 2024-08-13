Mastering the Trade: George Davis  

George Davis was a student at Babson College when he started his own construction company over 35 years ago, born of a desire to be his own boss. Davis founded the business on the tenets of honesty, integrity, leadership and respect for his clients as well as his employees. Originally based in Dennis, the company relocated to the historic district in Yarmouth center, where they both renovated and resurrected a beloved antique building that would house the company’s new headquarters. George Davis, Inc. has grown to become one of the Cape’s most recognizable Design-Build-Renovate firms. Although the company has experienced much growth and success over the years, they have retained the original cornerstones and values Davis established from the beginning. Read as Davis reflects on his success and shares his thoughts on the industry he’s not only grown up in, but has notably contributed to.

George Davis

Owner and President

George Davis, Inc.

CCH: What lessons did you absorb working alongside your father in the early days?

GD: Being a shop teacher, my Dad, Jim, was incredibly patient and explained things carefully. I began working with him when I was about seven years old and he was building houses on the Lower Cape, working nights after the school day was over and on the weekends. I learned so much about building, electrical, and plumbing. He always talked about why we were doing something rather than just telling me, which was important. He also taught me to think and solve problems. He was organized, which taught me that if you set yourself up well and are comfortable in your workspace, the job will be more efficient and lead to a better outcome. The greatest thing he taught me, however, was the value of my word....