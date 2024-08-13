Readers’ Resource: Schneeberger Collective

Collaboration and Communication

The team of experts at Schneeberger Collective wants to help guide you on the journey of turning your dream into a reality.

You may have dreams of a home project, but you simply don’t know how to take the first step. This is where the experience, and knowledge of the professionals at Schneeberger Collective come in.

Established in 2023 by veteran architect Leslie Schneeberger, the firm that bears her name is poised to function as a quarterback would, leading and guiding you through each step of a project from inception to completion—and beyond. Licensed architect and founder Schneeberger says, “Our process is created to take the stress and uncertainty out of the design journey. We coordinate and manage all team members to ensure your project develops smoothly and cohesively. We work on your behalf so you don’t have to.”

While the roots of Schneeberger Collective are firmly planted in the Cape’s sandy soil, their diverse portfolio includes projects across the state. From townhouse rebuilds in Boston’s Back Bay to bespoke waterfront homes on Cape Cod, every project Schneeberger Collective touches receives an unparalleled commitment to detail.

“We stand out by offering a highly personalized, hands-on approach to every project, ensuring our clients are heard, supported and inspired throughout the process,” opines Meghan Leof, Director of Operations. As a local business, Schneeberger Collective inherently understands and appreciates the history, culture and lifestyle of our unique region. They are committed to creating spaces that are in harmony with the natural beauty of the Cape—celebrating and supporting our local community.

With over 25 years in the design industry and advanced degrees in interior design studies and architecture, Schneeberger cultivated a skillset that resulted in leadership roles at several prestigious firms before curating a team of her own. Through extensive experience, the firm realizes the idea of beginning a home project can be daunting, but with communication and collaboration as the cornerstones of their business, they are committed to handling all aspects of what is a life-changing event for you.

Beginning with an initial consultation, Schneeberger Collective listens to your goals and assembles a team of experts that include attorneys, engineers, landscape architects, interior designers, contractors and various specialists—providing you with regular updates and opportunities for feedback, so you’re always in the know. They handle all the complexities that generally accompany a project such as permitting, zoning and the variety of regulations that are difficult to navigate. With a focus on sustainability, they will guide and educate you on how to incorporate energy-efficient, passive design strategies that reduce your project’s environmental impact as well as improve the overall health and comfort of your spaces.

From breaking ground to move-in day, Schneeberger Collective wants to exceed your expectations and redefine the role of architect in the design process.

Find Schneeberger Collective in Harwich at 1475 Orleans Road, Unit A, or reach out to discuss your ideas and schedule a consultation at schneebergercollective.com or by calling 508-332-4606.