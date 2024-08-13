Readers’ Resource: South Shore Gunite Pools & Spas, Inc.

Don’t be a fool when buying a pool

South Shore Gunite Pools remain the trusted pool experts across New England.

South Shore Gunite Pools & Spas, Inc. (SSG Pools) started from humble beginnings in 1975 and has since grown into New England’s top pool builder, recognized as a benchmark in quality and service. Dispatching an average of 180 employees and 80 trucks each day, SSG Pools are truly experts in the industry.

Unlike most companies that outsource the construction to subcontractors, SSG conducts every step of the pool building process from design, construction, maintenance and renovation all in-house. This distinction ensures customers are receiving the highest quality of expertise and service.

“I have spent extensive time in every single phase of pool construction, and I know better than to outsource,” SSG President Robert Guarino says. “I see what’s going on inside the industry. During COVID, similar businesses popped up and they promised customers guarantees, but they don’t actually have the resources to back their guarantees.”

Guarino is concerned that other companies are running improper ratios between concrete and steel, resulting in an inevitable overstressing of the gunite shell, leaving pool owners to seek repairs—sometimes just a mere two to three years after the pool’s installation.

“The whole thing about concrete is durability. If you’re not meeting the minimum standards, the pool is not going to last as long as it should,” Guarino states. Adding, “We’re building pools towards standards, and this is not a ‘Bob’ standard—it is based on structural engineering and the Model Aquatic Health Code.”

Currently, the pool industry is oversaturated with smaller companies who are offering a lower price for pools that are sub-standard and won’t withstand the test of time. Generations of customers and legions of loyal patrons can attest to SSG’s legacy of thoroughness. South Shore Gunite Pools have been trusted to construct pools for municipalities, resorts and homes throughout their decades of service. On Cape Cod, one of their most notable projects is at the world renowned Chatham Bars Inn.

With three residential supervisors and three commercial supervisors, customers know their SGG pool will not only be built correctly, but will last for a very long time.

“If you can’t get 20 references that are five years old, you’re talking to the wrong people,” Guarino states.

SSG Pools operates with the care and dedication of a local, community business, but on the scale of a large company that understands how to work efficiently. By training employees to consistently meet the newest standards and evolutions of pool-building, they continually invest in the top quality of gunite pools for their customers, no matter the size of the pool.

The purchase of a pool should be seen as an investment rather than a hasty purchase. Cutting corners and not relying on the experience of experts can only result in a financial pitfall. The cornerstone of Guarino’s business model is in forming a trusted relationship with his customers, and it’s one that he takes seriously.

SSG Pools are #1 for a reason; they’ve earned their strong reputation through dedication to their craft and by providing their customers with the best product.

Get started on your project today by calling South Shore Gunite Pools & Spas, Inc. at 866-308-3064 or visit them online at ssgpools.com and at 12 Esquire Road in North Billerica, MA.