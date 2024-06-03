Mastering the Trade: Rob McPhee

Rob McPhee, president of McPhee Associates of Cape Cod, is not only grateful to carry on the formidable legacy his father created, but he is dedicated to carrying it into the future, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the Cape’s premier custom home building companies. With a passion for craftsmanship and a dedication to exceeding client expectations, McPhee’s leadership has transformed the brand that continues to craft client’s dreams into architectural marvels. Meet Rob and get a glimpse into the work ethic and values he inherited and how they continue to cultivate and shape this iconic firm. ~ Julie Craven Wagner

Rob McPhee, President, McPhee Associates of Cape Cod

CCH: You assumed and earned the responsibilities of a business originally built by your father. Tell us about the responsibility of carrying on his hard work and vision as well as relying on the lessons he passed on to you.

RM: I feel honored and privileged to be able to carry on and to build upon my father’s legacy. In 2022, we celebrated 50 years in business, which is a huge accomplishment for any business. I officially joined the McPhee team in 2000, after graduating from college a few years before, but I grew up working in the business and on job sites during the summer. I think much of our success over the years boils down to how we approach our partnerships—whether that’s a client, an employee or another small business or vendor. We see the value in fostering long-lasting relationships through hard work, mutual respect, and open communication. And, of course, we always strive to be the best at what we do. We are always honing our trade.

CCH: McPhee Associates of Cape Cod has earned an understanding in the...