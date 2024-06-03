Cape-Cod-HOME.

Mastering the Trade: Rob McPhee

Cape Cod Home  /  Early Summer 2024 /

Writer: Julie Craven Wagner

Mastering the Trade: Rob McPhee

Cape-Cod-HOME.

Cape Cod Home  /  Early Summer 2024 /

Writer: Julie Craven Wagner


Rob McPhee, president of McPhee Associates of Cape Cod, is not only grateful to carry on the formidable legacy his father created, but he is dedicated to carrying it into the future, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the Cape’s premier custom home building companies. With a passion for craftsmanship and a dedication to exceeding client expectations, McPhee’s leadership has transformed the brand that continues to craft client’s dreams into architectural marvels. Meet Rob and get a glimpse into the work ethic and values he inherited and how they continue to cultivate and shape this iconic firm. ~ Julie Craven Wagner
Rob McPhee, President, McPhee Associates of Cape Cod

CCH: You assumed and earned the responsibilities of a business originally built by your father. Tell us about the responsibility of carrying on his hard work and vision as well as relying on the lessons he passed on to you.

RM: I feel honored and privileged to be able to carry on and to build upon my father’s legacy. In 2022, we celebrated 50 years in business, which is a huge accomplishment for any business. I officially joined the McPhee team in 2000, after graduating from college a few years before, but I grew up working in the business and on job sites during the summer. I think much of our success over the years boils down to how we approach our partnerships—whether that’s a client, an employee or another small business or vendor. We see the value in fostering long-lasting relationships through hard work, mutual respect, and open communication. And, of course, we always strive to be the best at what we do. We are always honing our trade.

CCH: McPhee Associates of Cape Cod has earned an understanding in the...

Want to read this article and more?

Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.

Julie Craven Wagner

Julie Craven Wagner began her experience with Cape Cod Life in 2010 when she joined the sales team after 10 years of working with local businesses on the Cape and Islands with WMVY. In addition to sales, she is the Associate Publisher/Editor of Cape Cod LIFE, Cape Cod HOME, and Cape Cod ART. Growing up on the Outer Cape has given her a unique perspective of life on Cape Cod, from tip to bridge, and that is reflected in her appreciation and presentation of stories found within the pages of our publications. Julie lives in North Falmouth with her husband, Eric, and their yellow lab, Enzo. When she finds free time, she enjoys her Cape Cod life sailing on Buzzards Bay, spending time on the beach in Wellfleet, or exploring Martha’s Vineyard.