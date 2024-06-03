State of Enchantment

Landscape design firm, ZEN Associates creates an oasis for relaxation and renewal in Marstons Mills.

Once upon a time, a delightful and happy couple—proud parents of a growing family who were all starting journeys with families of their own—were in search of a family home for the ages on Cape Cod. This couple, Allen and his wife Jone, are delightfully calm, gratefully joyous, and artistically inquisitive, so when they found a home large enough to accommodate their multi-generational brood, the task of identifying how to tame the 3 acres of woodland that meandered down to an idyllic estuary commenced. The couple had engaged in discussion with Woburn’s ZEN Associates on a project at their previous home in the suburbs of Boston. That project never materialized, yet in this instance the couple knew ZEN would more than likely come up with a plan that would meet their needs.

ZEN Associates is a very unique firm, in that they provide an array of design + build services that include landscape architecture, interior design, and landscape construction—the breadth of that kind of expertise is rarely found under one roof. Peter White, principal of ZEN Associates says their clients have found synergy between the various disciplines and benefited from the cohesive and collaborative approach the firm brings to bear. Allen and Jone couldn’t agree more, “We didn’t really know what we wanted. We knew we wanted elements to engage and occupy our active family. But we didn’t have any idea about aesthetic, or a big picture understanding of how everything would work in the way I believe ZEN makes it all look natural and appropriate.” Allen also shares that one of his sons is an architect and while he served as a guide for his parents, he too...