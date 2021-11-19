Whether participating in Housing Assistance Corporation’s annual Big Fix, Habitat for Humanity’s Blitz Build, or the EJ Jaxtimer’s Charter Cup, the team at Mid-Cape Home Centers is committed to helping the local community. Each year, staff is invited to select the local organization they will partner with to raise funds for the Jaxtimer Charter Cup, and in 2021 they voted for Cape Cod Children’s Place. “We have hundreds of employees who work here and live here, and it is important to them and to Mid-Cape Home Centers that we help the organizations that enrich both their lives and the local community as a whole,” says Crystal Pieschel, Director of Marketing.

This year, the company raised nearly $40,000 for Cape Cod Children’s Place through a variety of events, and it is not done giving back. “Given our recent partnership with Cape Cod Children’s Place, we have decided to devote this platform to the organization,” Pieschel says.

Left to right: EJ Jaxtimer of EJ Jaxtimer Builders, Jack Stevenson, Fallon Rice, Crystal Pieschel, Ken Leandre (all 5 of Mid-Cape Home Centers), Cindy and Sarah Knitch of CCCP.

What began in 1995 as an early education information center for families on the Lower and Outer Cape has morphed into a complete resource center for all families on the Cape and Islands. Since babies don’t come with an instruction manual, Cape Cod Children’s Place is stepping in to be that guide.

“Everything we do is to support young families, and families come in all different shapes and sizes. At Cape Cod Children’s Place, we believe every family is a family of promise. We are here to help young families navigate obstacles and to help them become all that they can be,” says Executive Director Cindy Horgan.

While all of the services the organization provides are free, its Early Education program does require tuition. And at $18,000 per year, Horgan says, the resource center works hard to raise the money to provide tuition assistance to families who qualify. She says early education is essential to a child’s development. “The first five years are critical to setting up a child for success.”

The organization is dependent on state and federal grants as well as the generosity of people in the community and companies like Mid-Cape Home Centers. “We are so grateful to Mid-Cape Home Centers for choosing us as the agency it supports this year,” Horgan says. “It was such a wonderful surprise.”

To learn more about the services offered by CCCP, or to help support their mission, visit capecodchildrensplace.com.