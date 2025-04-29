Modern Sensibilities

A beloved vacation home in East Orleans realizes a future of enjoyment with the thoughtful design expertise of Robin Gannon Interiors.

When homeowners of a cherished vacation home nestled above the Pochet area of East Orleans finally decided to stretch out and embrace the future, there was one person they turned to: the interior designer responsible for the look, feel and enjoyment of their favorite inn, Lexington’s Inn at Hastings Park—Robin Gannon of Robin Gannon Interiors in Lexington.

“The Inn at Hastings Park was a project I completed several years ago, at the very beginning of my career as an interior designer,” Gannon recounts. The timeless and classic décor of the inn has undoubtedly played a role in achieving the recognition and accolades—such as a Relais & Chateaux designation—the venerable inn enjoys. When asked if her design approach starts out with a goal of enduring the test of time, she thoughtfully considers, “I have to say ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ I think. My approach is to always design to what the clients need and want. But I will say that I like to have unexpected details, as well as a sense of history, and for me history is the definition of timeless. I love to use antiques, not because of the sort of connotation a home with antiques might present, but more because the life that existed before adds to the new space; and while I wouldn’t classify my approach as particularly sustainable, the appeal of giving a piece the opportunity for a new life, and a continued sense of value appeals to me, not to mention the quality that often eludes us in newer pieces.

