Online Exclusive: Heating Up

Pain D’Avignon celebrates new Chatham, Hyannis and Osterville locations with flair.

In the July 2023 issue of Cape Cod LIFE, we had the privilege to reflect on Pain D’Avignon’s history on the Cape, as well as delve into the exciting things ahead for them, namely a new pizzeria and coffee roasters attached to their main boulangerie in Hyannis. Now, we know that their new pizzeria was just the beginning of what is sure to become a Cape Cod dynasty for generations to enjoy.

Alongside their new (and already treasured) pizzeria and Coffee Roasters ventures are a year-round Chatham edition of their classic restaurant and boulangerie, and plans for a new Osterville cafe.

Chief Operating Officer Mario Mariani says the motto surrounding the new Chatham location followed the saying, “If the mountain won’t go to Mohammed, then Mohammed must come to the mountain.”

After years of trekking to the swirling downtown hub that is Hyannis in the summer, Mariani says he’s noticed Pain D’Avignon regulars are looking to “stay in their own neighborhoods”. Thus, the mission to bring Pain D’Avignon to the mountain—or rather, to the people.

Currently, the Chatham cafe serves their beloved in-house coffee and pastries, as well as grab-and-go items, however once they’ve completed a replica of their Hyannis location’s famed ‘Red Bar’ and acquire a liquor license, they’ll be serving a full menu, which will include pizza, beer and wine.

Mariani says the reception in Chatham has been stellar. “For weeks, we’ve had people looking into the windows and asking, ‘Are you open yet?’” In late June, an excited crowd gathered on their opening for a ribbon cutting ceremony, organized by the Town of Chatham.

Meanwhile, plans are underway for a slice of Pain D’Avignon to emerge in Osterville—focusing solely on coffee and pastries. The location on Wianno Avenue is a prime location and was a draw to the Pain D’Avignon team—Mariani recalls the illustrious history of the space, which has been a brasserie, a bookshop, and a curiosity shop. The team hopes to create a new place that will add to the walkability of downtown Osterville. “It’s all about adaptability and authenticity,” says Mariani, and the businesses’ recent locations that stretch across the Cape prove that they are up to the challenge.

As for the pizza lab, things are heating up nicely back at the Hyannis compound. With nearly two months under its belt, the team proves something that Mariani professes, “We know dough.” With classic Neapolitan pizzas and Roman pinsas (hand pressed pizza dough popular in Roman baking) firing up in their kitchen, the “rock ‘n’ roll” pizza lab has become a one-of-a-kind space to enjoy some marvelous handcrafted Italian pizzas and desserts.

“Everything we make goes back to the source,” says Mariani. “We’re not interested in making somebody else’s coffee or pizza. We’re interested in the artisanal and scratch side of dining.” Pain D’Avignon is more than a restaurant or a bakery—it’s an experience, and it’s one that the team takes seriously.

Mariani puts it simply: “We’re in the business of making wonderful things to eat and drink, together.”