The Fabric of the Cape Cod Community

In April of 2020, in the midst of COVID, Dennis native Jon Patsavos left his corporate job in Boston to take over for Sean Fitzpatrick as the owner of the local clothing brand Cape Cloth. “For Sean, my predecessor, giving back to the Cape community was a very important part of Cape Cloth, and that’s one of the reasons I think for me, taking over the business was the perfect fit,” shares Patsavos. “Growing up on the Cape and seeing how the community is so connected, always supporting one another, that’s instilled in me.”

Right: Jon Patsavos, owner of Cape Cloth, wearing the Heather Sea Blue Foreshore Tee.

“When I saw Sean’s announcement on social media a few years ago announcing that he was going to shut down the business, I knew something had to be done,” says Patsavos. “The Cape is so important to me, and I knew Sean a little bit through our mutual friends that I grew up with, so I reached out to him to let him know that we didn’t want to see Cape Cloth close down–it does too much good.” The two got to talking to see if there was any way to keep the business going; Patsavos says, “We talked back and forth for a while and came to an agreement.” This month, Patsavos celebrates two years as the new owner of Cape Cloth.

“What the brand does for the community was a major factor for me,” says Patsavos. When he took over the brand in 2020, Patsavos knew that the relationship Fitzpatrick set in place with Cape Abilities, a nonprofit whose mission is to serve individuals with disabilities on Cape Cod, was a no brainer to keep. For every item purchased through Cape Cloth, they donate $1 back to Cape Abilities.

“Cape Abilities and I are always talking about new products,” relates Patsavos. “So when we were discussing the new Heather Sea Blue Foreshore Tee that I was working on, they thought it would be a great idea to collaborate, since blue is the color of autism awareness month. It made for a great connection to work together and try to promote awareness for the month of April.” For any Heather Sea Blue Foreshore Tee purchased online, Cape Cloth will be doubling their usual $1 to $2. The tees are also available for purchase through Cape Abilities Farm, and 100% of those profits go to Cape Abilities. “It has always been important for me to give back–whether it’s through Cape Cloth or on my own,” affirms Patsavos.

Looking to the future, he says, “There is always opportunity for growth, whether that is through new products or expanding our charitable efforts in the community, I always feel we could do more. We would love to expand on what we do in the community because giving back is at the forefront of what we do.”

To shop Cape Cloth’s Heather Sea Blue Foreshore Tee, visit capecloth.com or visit the Cape Abilities Farm located at 458 Main Street in Dennis.