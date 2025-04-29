Out of the Blue

Faced with unimaginable obstacles, interior designer Holly Hudson transforms a new home for long-time clients in four short months.

For Holly Hudson, it can be said that her life has been full of intersections. The owner of Falmouth-based Holly Hudson Designs, she is used to moments where a green light indicates, “Move ahead with confidence,” and a yellow light might communicate, “Caution” to most, yet for this seasoned professional, it just means, “Things will be progressing soon.” And a red light, which dictates a halt in forward progression, prompts this intrepid designer to examine how a right turn might get her closer to her destination.

In March of 2020, Hudson’s long-time clients, for whom she has worked with for several homes over the years, purchased a beachfront property in New Seabury barely a week after a worldwide pandemic had been announced to the public. “Not only did we suddenly find ourselves having to navigate the world in different ways,” Hudson recalls, “but we had a deadline that would have been extremely challenging in normal times—less than four months—the clients wanted to be in by the Fourth of July weekend.”

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

It didn’t take long for Hudson and her assistant Bobbi Mersereau to understand that business was anything but usual. “The home was well-loved by a great couple, yet it still needed to be freshened up and a few updates—for that we turned to Duffany Builders, who I have worked with for decades and can always rely upon. They were exactly the type of partner you needed during those days—someone who knew what it was going to take for our entire industry to make it through to...