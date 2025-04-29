A Falmouth garden celebrates the intersection of sentimental whimsy and color thanks to Maria Hickey Landscapes.

Somewhere over the rainbow Skies are blue And the dreams that you dare to dream Really do come true. – “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg

In 1939 when The Wizard of Oz debuted, even though it was not the first film to be created with the brand-new Technicolor technology, its popularity for many moviegoers quickly became the introduction to a fantastic world full of a kaleidoscope of colors previously reserved for rainbows. The film’s vibrant depiction of Oz’s landscape draws on every color, hue and tint found in the Crayola big box of crayons. A vision for the same profusion of color and energy was the number one request from one of Maria Hickey’s favorite clients. Hickey, owner of the eponymous Maria Hickey Landscapes in Falmouth says when she met with the homeowner, who had been introduced to her work through a garden tour on Penzance’s Point in Woods Hole, there were only two criteria. “She said she wanted to fill her yard with color,” Hickey recalls, “and she didn’t want any plants with scent.”

For many garden enthusiasts, those two directives may seem at odds, yet for Hickey who has been transforming landscapes for decades, with her deep knowledge and understanding of the myriad of plant varieties and cultivars, a plan quickly emerged. “There are always options,” she says. “In fact, the endless options are really where the difficult decisions are made. Which plant do you choose? Saying you like pink roses may sound like a simple statement, but in fact, that opens up a world...