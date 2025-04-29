Spotlight: GR Custom Woodwork

Three generations of expertise deliver quality today.

Gustavo Rodrigues, owner of GR Custom Woodwork has been creating unique and beautiful woodwork for 20 years, building on a family tradition that extends from two generations before him. The custom projects produced by his company are more than just things; each piece is a work of living, usable art that occupies a place in the future history for each of his clients.

GR Custom Woodwork is based on Cape Cod and Rodrigues—who immigrated from Brazil, and established his business in 2009, to embark on a new journey of professional craftsmanship—has accomplished notable work for homeowners in the Boston area, as well as all over the entire Cape.

The company commits to an unwavering investment in their customers’ satisfaction as they employ a rigorous process when working on custom projects. Their attention to detail and commitment to excellence are evident in every step, from the initial concept to the final installation, ensuring an exceptional client experience.

Each project begins with a detailed consultation to collect the client’s unique and individualized vision and needs, which informs the design component. Utilizing 3-D design technology to create elaborate schematics for every project before ever touching a piece of wood, Roderigues and his team are able to involve the client at every step. When questions arise, the company works with clients to create a positive outcome. “We are here to work through any obstacles,” Rodrigues says as they are skillfully able to create an exact replica that consistently exceeds all expectations while adding their own subtle touches of artisan techniques.

After a design is agreed upon, the company begins fabrication. From sleek and elegant inset panel cabinets to intricately detailed crown molding. Every item is built-to-order in Rodrigues’s workshop, ensuring stringent quality standards are met every step of the way.

GR Custom Woodwork blends style and function into every project. Utilizing decorative edges and symmetrical designs helps the team craft utilitarian storage and shelves without compromising the interior design of a space. In kitchens, the team makes ample use of built-in Lazy Susan organizers and swivel shelves to help homeowners use every inch of space.

Other interesting custom accommodations include specially designed drawers to hold coffee pods, wall and ceiling paneling, and impressive built-in bunk beds, ideal for a children’s room or communal area with additional sleeping options.

For those with a shopping addiction, GR Custom Woodwork specializes in creating bespoke closets tailored to each client’s unique requirements. Do you require more long-hanging space than the average person? Do you own more shoes than you could ever wear? Rodrigues is ready to help design a solution that works for you.

While custom cabinetry and wood projects are their specialty, Rodrigues and his team are also able to install doors, pre-existing materials, and manufactured cabinets. “Our installation pros only employ first-rate tools and equipment to always accomplish high-quality results,” he says. After installing projects, Rodrigues continues his open line of communication with clients, allowing final changes to be made.

GR Custom Woodwork is available to work on any project, despite size or budget. Whether you’re looking to renovate an entire home with custom cabinetry throughout, create a statement piece for your dining room, or simply upgrade a few kitchen drawers, Rodrigues and his team bring the same level of dedication and skill to every job.

To start your own conversation with GR Custom Woodworking email them at info@grcustomwoodwork.com or visit their website at grcustomwoodwork.com.