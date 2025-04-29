Spotlight: Ecodecor

Decor with a Difference

In December 2023, Renata Silva and her husband Rodrigo stumbled upon a game-changing discovery that would marry their passions for entrepreneurship and interior design: Ecodecor, the captivating natural material wall coating. Recognizing the opportunity to serve clients’ interior and exterior needs with their existing land and hardscaping company, the Silvas eagerly pursued this new venture.

Ecodecor originated in Brazil in 2011 and expanded to the United States in 2022. The Ecodecor Hyannis showroom officially opened its doors on July 15, 2024, bringing unique and distinctive ecological home finishes to the Cape Cod area.

The wall finishing is made from a liquid wallpaper material that consists of natural fibers, cellulose, cotton, polymers, and water-soluble adhesives. This unique composition makes Ecodecor anti-allergenic, fire-resistant, dust-repellent, and resistant to mold growth. Applied with ease using just water, it leaves behind a flawless finish with no seams. The versatility means it is perfect for any space. Additionally, there is no odor associated with the installation of the product: clients can comfortably inhabit spaces where Ecodecor is installed on the very same day.

Renata bursts with optimism about Ecodecor, as she shares her enthusiasm with potential clients who may at first be hesitant or lack understanding. The unfamiliarity of the product can seemingly be too good to be true. But once they step into the Hyannis showroom, potential clients are quickly convinced. “It’s so different in person than in pictures and videos,” Renata enthuses. “You have to come to experience the product, touch it, and see it for yourself,” she says.

Ecodecor’s wide variety of design choices dazzles clients with an array of finishes, including linen and natural stone for customers looking for a classic aesthetic. Renata favors the Elite, Versailles, and Victoria lines. Each provides a specific luxurious look: the Versailles includes lustrous silk threads, and the Victoria features textured silk. In total, the company offers over 300 unique finishes for clients to admire.

Visit their impeccable showroom located at 326 Main Street in Hyannis to view this extraordinary product and see how it can transform your spaces or find them online at usaecodecor.com or call (339) 201-1191.