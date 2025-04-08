Photo Portfolio: Bob Amaral
Photo Portfolio: Bob Amaral
The Pursuit of Light
“A good photograph is knowing where to stand.” – Ansel Adams
After moving to Cape Cod 15 years ago, washashore photographer Bob Amaral became enamored with the beauty of the region. “I owe everything to the Cape,” he confirms. Through exploration of our sand-swept shores, Amaral became obsessed with capturing the soothing energy of Cape Cod’s landscapes—its textures, lines, and hues. “When COVID hit, I was shooting night and day. I gained a lot more experience because I wasn’t at work and could really concentrate on photography,” he shares, as he compares the process to learning a musical instrument. “There is really no magical formula to becoming a good photographer, I’ve learned that it is all about getting out into the field and practicing.”
