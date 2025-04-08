Photo Portfolio: Bob Amaral

The Pursuit of Light

“A good photograph is knowing where to stand.” – Ansel Adams

After moving to Cape Cod 15 years ago, washashore photographer Bob Amaral became enamored with the beauty of the region. “I owe everything to the Cape,” he confirms. Through exploration of our sand-swept shores, Amaral became obsessed with capturing the soothing energy of Cape Cod’s landscapes—its textures, lines, and hues. “When COVID hit, I was shooting night and day. I gained a lot more experience because I wasn’t at work and could really concentrate on photography,” he shares, as he compares the process to learning a musical instrument. “There is really no magical formula to becoming a good photographer, I’ve learned that it is all about getting out into the field and practicing.”

Bridge Street, Chatham

Scoping out locations, from Wellfleet to Barnstable, Amaral’s imagery is dependent on time of day, with his mornings usually beginning at four in the morning to ensure he has enough time to shoot before his nine-to-five. However, he doesn’t necessarily “plan” his photos. “I’m never in the same spot for long,” he laughs. “I know a lot of photographers who park in one spot and wait, but for me I’m always moving around to get a new shot.” Amaral jokes, “It’s also due to my short attention span.” As a Dennis resident, Chapin Beach, Mayflower Beach and Bayview Beach, he shares, are his “top three” favorite locations to shoot. “Those beaches, in my opinion, for sunrise or sunset, can’t be beat,” and if you’ve ever been to any of those spots, you know he’s right. ...