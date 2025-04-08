Thrive and Revive

Beauty Inside Out

In today’s high stress, fast paced society, who doesn’t want to take a minute to slow down, rejuvenate, and look—and feel their best? Medical and beauty spas have been proliferating in recent years, with services for nearly everyone seeking overall wellness. From facials and massages to advanced skincare treatments like anti-aging injectables, laser therapies and weight loss programs, these local spas go above and beyond surface beauty. With a message of promoting self-care and a boost in confidence, clients from any age bracket can find a treatment that is designed to help unwind from tension and with a variety of methods—refresh their skin. Beauty as well as balance are unique to each individual, and by combining the best techniques and products, delivered at the hands of skilled local professionals, it’s an attainable goal. ~ By Leslie Hatton & Virginia Noone

Strategic Skincare

For decades, empathy has been the driving force behind Sheryl Baba’s dedication to the beauty, health

and wellness industry. “I was a teenager with acne and I saved up my babysitting money to begin having facials. It changed my life, and I wanted to bring that gift to others.” Baba is an experienced esthetician, educator, makeup artist, mentor and now adds NeoGen practitioner to her list of titles. A true student, Baba’s interest in learning has never waned, and with her interest in finding better solutions for her clients.

Baba wants to be your partner as you age confidently and to this end her mantra is, “I speak your age”. Baba’s business has recently rebranded to accurately reflect her offerings as they have grown from the company’s original iteration. Now, aptly named Strategic...