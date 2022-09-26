Photo Portfolio: Marcia Joy Duggan

The HeArt & Soul of Cape Cod

After moving to Orleans 35 years ago, fine art photographer Marcia Joy Duggan found inspiration in the beautiful natural light of the Cape and Islands. “As a photographer, my goal is to capture the organic moment, the serenity and scenery with my camera so that I can share my gift of photography with others,” expresses Marcia.

Her journey as a photographer began while attending the University of Vermont when her father gifted her his old Argus C3, a manual 35 mm camera. “After shooting the first roll I absolutely fell in love with photography and as they say, the rest was history,” she remarks. After college, Marcia furthered her education through Professional Photographers of America (PPA) and was awarded a Master of Photography Degree in 2003 and a Photographic Craftsman Degree in 1998.

Prior to moving to the Cape, she got her start as a ski photographer in Park City, UT. “I eventually found myself freelancing for the US Ski Team,” explains Marcia. After spending some time in the Beehive State, Marcia began to feel an overwhelming sense of nostalgia for her New England roots and after moving back to Vermont for a few years, she inevitably found herself on Cape Cod. “It’s where I raised my family,” shares Marcia, “I was immediately inspired by the beautiful natural light, the sun, the sand, and the sea.”

After settling in Orleans, Marcia began her career as a wedding and family beach photographer, a path she was on for 15 years. “As a professional photographer and artist, my work is always evolving,” she relays. Over the years, Marcia found herself gradually transitioning to a fine art landscape photographer with a specialty in aerial photography. “For many years, I would fly as a passenger (no drones involved) shooting through an open window with…