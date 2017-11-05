Photo Portfolio: Finding the extraordinary in the ordinary by Richard Hilgendorff, November/December 2017 Cape Cod LIFE | capecodlife.com

Cape photographer Richard Hilgendorff brings fresh approach to landscape photography

While my photography journey started with my father’s old Minolta, shooting sunsets on Cape Cod during vacations when I was a kid, my professional journey is still relatively new. After more than two decades working in the field of construction, my architecture background and my photography hobby finally found each other.

Architectural photography became my new career and facilitated the move out of construction, but landscape photography has always been my true passion. Being an avid traveler, I draw inspiration from the world around me. I try to capture the natural beauty of our world through a simple yet unique perspective, selective color, and motion techniques. My desire is to create an ethereal image that draws others into the excitement and desire to travel, while introducing new styles and perspectives to the otherwise ordinary image. I’m continually searching for new ways of bringing the usual to people from an unusual viewpoint.

All of my work is printed on large format aluminum. I enjoy how the aluminum heightens the viewing journey by intensifying colors, lines and details. Images need no additional framing when mounted on aluminum, thus allowing the experience of the full frame of the photograph to engulf the viewer in the moment.

“Chatham Light In Fog” – Black and white was the only option for this shot—creates a timeless image of a historic lighthouse in Chatham.
“Rock Harbor Burgs” – Not Alaska but a Rock Harbor scene that most don’t see! Shot after the January 2015 blizzard. I used a polarizer filter to really bring out the blue of the sky and its reflection in the water. The late-afternoon light really highlights the white of the ice and creates beautiful contrast to the serene blues.
“Reflecting” – A beautiful sunset over the Brewster Flats. The two chairs caught my eye, and I found myself reflecting on the reflection!
“Nobska Light” – A rare film shot these days. I used an old Fuji GX617 panoramic camera to capture this shot of Nobska in order to get enough resolution on a digital scan. We enlarged the image to 36 feet wide by 12 feet high for my corporate client’s office wall.
“Dune And Done” – My one and only “dune shot.” Not my usual subject matter, but I just couldn’t resist when we came down to watch the sunset on the Brewster Flats and I saw this sky color.
“Another Time” – I love how the composition and subject matter just transports the viewer to a different, simpler time. Shot during a heavy, wet snowstorm, I’m even happier with how the shot came out knowing I was standing in thigh-deep snow!
“Rock Harbor Super Moonset” – I’ve shot dozens of sunsets at Rock Harbor, but never a moonset! The timing of the super moonset of November 2016 was perfect—it set just before dawn during “the blue hour,” the hour before sunrise when you can get awesome blue colors in your photographs.
“Finding Dory” – The seagull cooperated and held still to create a nice juxtaposition with the iconic Brewster yellow dory. Shot minutes before sunrise, the sky and reflection on the water was a beautiful pastel color.
“Foggy Sunrise” – Shot before dawn with a long exposure, I composed this shot to highlight the primary-colored boats and let the viewer get lost in the fog.
“Truro In Motion” – I used a slow exposure and a camera pan technique to capture this peaceful and serene water image. The camera movement is obvious when looking at the sand.

To see more of Richard Hilgendorff’s work, visit richardgaylephotography.com.