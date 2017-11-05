Cape photographer Richard Hilgendorff brings fresh approach to landscape photography

While my photography journey started with my father’s old Minolta, shooting sunsets on Cape Cod during vacations when I was a kid, my professional journey is still relatively new. After more than two decades working in the field of construction, my architecture background and my photography hobby finally found each other.

Architectural photography became my new career and facilitated the move out of construction, but landscape photography has always been my true passion. Being an avid traveler, I draw inspiration from the world around me. I try to capture the natural beauty of our world through a simple yet unique perspective, selective color, and motion techniques. My desire is to create an ethereal image that draws others into the excitement and desire to travel, while introducing new styles and perspectives to the otherwise ordinary image. I’m continually searching for new ways of bringing the usual to people from an unusual viewpoint.

All of my work is printed on large format aluminum. I enjoy how the aluminum heightens the viewing journey by intensifying colors, lines and details. Images need no additional framing when mounted on aluminum, thus allowing the experience of the full frame of the photograph to engulf the viewer in the moment.