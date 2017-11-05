Holiday gift-giving can be a challenge. Most of us have someone on our list who just seems to have everything. Then there are those close friends and family members who are hard to surprise. If you’re looking for something different, check out some of these items culled from the top vote-getters in the annual Cape Cod LIFE “Best of” polling. You’re sure to find some inspiration. Happy shopping!

For her:

Even the woman who has everything might not have a gemstone bracelet designed for her favorite Cape Cod town. Heart of Stone on Route 6A in Sandwich has a line of Cape Cod Colors jewelry honoring local high school sports teams and carrying attributes she’ll appreciate. From Bourne’s deep-purple amethyst (spirituality, strength, stability) to Provincetown’s steely hematite (knowledge, focus, perseverance), there is a stone for every Cape town.

Go classic Cape with a handcrafted Bonnie bracelet, created by Falmouth artist Kara Ryan and sold at the delightful Little Beach Gallery in Hyannis. Meant to be worn all the time, these elegantly simple bracelets will develop a deep gold patina with use and make a gorgeous signature piece.

For him:

He’ll be the star of any raw bar with a Truro Oyster Clamp, sold at Adorn in East Orleans. This classy gizmo not only works well, it also looks great. Handcrafted, the wood block is just the thing for holding an oyster while you open it with the Sterling Brooke oyster knife that comes with it.

Nothing says Nantucket like Nantucket Reds, the trademarked collection of clothing and accessories developed by the venerable island clothier Murray’s Toggery Shop. In addition to the classic chinos, the line includes belts, ties and even aprons – think summer barbecue!

For them:

If your grandchildren are all about video games, show them some good old-fashioned fun with classic toys and games from Centerville’s 1856 Country Store. Jaded as that 8-year-old may be, he’s never played Tiddledy-Winks, Pick-Up Sticks or Jacob’s Ladder.

Are your in-laws Vineyard fans? Give them a gorgeous wood inlay tissue box holders made on Martha’s Vineyard and sold at Rainy Day in Vineyard Haven.

Friends and family can have music on the breeze with wind chimes from The Potted Geranium in Harwich, which also carries shell creations by Cape artist Midge Dey and a host of other unique gifts.

Explore these “Best of” winners and more at capecodlife.com/best-of