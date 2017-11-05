Of all the memories the holidays invariably invoke, the scent of freshly baked goodies instantly sets the mood. Whether it is plump loaves of baked bread, luscious pies or endless varieties of cookies, these holiday treats are more than just nutritional sustenance; they revive our memory of traditions and celebration through the generations. The following bakeries boast Cape Cod LIFE’s “Best of” recognition for good reason, and loyal customers rely on their holiday offerings for both tried and true classics and something new to spice things up.

Danielle Nettleton, owner of Eat Cake 4 Breakfast in Brewster, home of the popular Brewster Bun (croissant dough rolled with cinnamon, sugar and spices), says that the holiday demand for their number one seller rivals their sales in the heat of the summer. “I think people just want to connect with their family and friends over the holidays, so they love sitting around the breakfast table with this special indulgence,” Nettleton says. The busy bakery features a pie of the month throughout the year, but November sees all of the pies stepping into the spotlight for a command performance, with apple being star of the show. Specialty cakes featuring flavors like caramel mousse are in high demand for a special Christmas Eve indulgence.

AMIE Bakery in Osterville is known for beautifully decorated, scratch-baked cakes and cupcakes that taste as good as they look. Owner Amie Smith pulls out all the stops during the holidays with her specialty cakes. In addition to the traditional Yule log, Smith crafts a “Window Box” cake centerpiece that overflows with buttercream flora and fauna and is sure to impress your guests. “We offer a wide range of classic and unique cake flavors as well as homemade fillings such as pastry cream, ganache, and lemon curd,” Smith says, “but the blooming flowers all piped in Swiss meringue buttercream surely will be the star of your holiday dessert table!”

For those who want to infuse authentic French flavor into their celebrations, Maison Villatte on Main Street in Falmouth offers rolls made from their popular baguette dough as well as many other flavors of their sourdough-based breads. A traditional favorite gets a French spin with a pumpkin tarte that acknowledges its American cousin, but French-born owner Boris Villatte translates his version with French touches like meringue and a classic tarte crust. Manager Allison Manning says that Villatte’s French background is truly evident with the Buche de Noel, which is offered in many traditional as well as unexpected flavor pairings.

