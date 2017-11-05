Nothing tops a cozy inn for a holiday season getaway. The Cape and Islands are blessed with many such retreats, and here we highlight one on either end of the Cape, both winners in our annual “Best of” reader survey.

The Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa in Sandwich is named for a 19th-century lawyer who was a regular guest for decades, and has a restaurant that is an authentic replica of the tap room Daniel Webster used to frequent.

The fireplaces of The Dan’l Webster Inn add unique charm to each room they warm. Some are grand with dark wood frames, while others have white frames with ornamental detailing. Intricate bedposts, grand furniture and rich drapery add to the inn’s old-world character. “Decorating the inn is a balancing act,” says co-owner Debra Catania. “We try to keep it charming, but with a feel of country elegance.”

Family owned for 45 years, The Dan’l Webster Inn is currently managed by Debra Catania and her brother William Catania. In 2004, The Dan’l Webster Inn was enhanced by the addition of the Beach Plum Spa, which prides itself on using natural and organic products and is open to guests and locals alike.

As children summering on Cape Cod, both John Wooldridge and Patrick Flaherty discovered the diverse, compassionate and exciting community of Provincetown. Now, as owners of Provincetown’s Inn at Cook Street, they strive to give their guests the same enchanting experience.

The inn is known for its Greek Revival façade, pristine gardens, and stellar breakfasts enhanced by a communal atmosphere. Chef Andrew Carter has been with Wooldridge and Flaherty for the last four years, and happily shares tips of the trade with guests.

“Often at the kitchen table we’ll see people exchanging emails and phone numbers, hoping to see each other the next summer at the same time,” says Wooldridge.

The inn also provides a peaceful retreat. Many of the cottage accommodations have private entrances and private access to the manicured gardens and koi ponds.

The dynamic owners strive for an interior of vibrant colors with a high-end touch, all while keeping the house true to what it is: a home.

