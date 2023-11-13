Photo Portfolio: Stephanie Wright

Photography for photography’s sake For years it wasn’t uncommon for children to pick up a camera and take photos, as local photographer Stephanie Wright remarks, “Who didn’t have an automatic camera at some point?” Taking pictures with an automatic camera since she was little, Wright explains that it wasn’t until 2019 when she began consistently creating photos. “During that time I was renting a house on a marsh in Falmouth and there were epic sunsets all winter long.” From that time on, “I became addicted to sunset photography,” confesses Wright. Brewster Grist Mill A period when most were hunkered down at home, she found she had the time to scout for sunsets, dedicating her days to her photos, sharing them on Instagram. “I think everybody was pretty active on Instagram at that point,” she notes. “That’s when I really began traveling to get photos, consistently posting them.” Wright, who is known as @capecodgirl4life on Instagram, began to gain a following and today has 10.4k followers. “It’s pretty inspiring that people like what I do, I didn’t expect that—it was actually kind of shocking.” The other shocking part about the photos everyone was musing over? They came from her camera on her phone. “A lot of people online were stunned that I was using my phone and wanted to know which phone I was using because they didn’t know they could take such good photos,” Wright says, who even captured the moon and NEOWISE Comet using her mobile device. “I don’t know why I didn’t just switch over to a real camera,” she laughs looking back on that time. “I guess I was just exploring the creative possibilities of a phone camera, maybe even a little intimidated by a real camera.” Wright who just switched over to a full frame Canon…

