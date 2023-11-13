Season of Lights

Heritage MuseumS & Gardens Celebrates 20 years aglow. Heritage Museums & Gardens is arguably one of the finest professionally and thoughtfully designed public spaces in the country, and we are fortunate to count this national treasure as one of the jewels in the crown of everything the Cape has to offer. Like most good garden design, the insightful and acclaimed horticulturists who have had a hand in coaxing, carving, and creating the 100 acres that sprawl through the woods of Sandwich, have taken great care to ensure the gardens are thrilling and exhilarating throughout each of the four seasons—and winter is absolutely no exception. On the day after Thanksgiving, as they have done for the last 20 years, Heritage opens the gates and welcomes tens of thousands of ticketed visitors to their spectacular winter nighttime light exhibit, Gardens Aglow. What began as their “Spectacle of Lights” showcase in the early 2000s where lighted animatronic armatures of holiday characters and iconic images were viewed from the seclusion of a trolley that traversed the grounds, has now become an immersive and interactive experience where the true ingenuity behind the landscape professionals is on display to shine for everyone. Heather Mead, Chief Program Officer at Heritage says, “This has become mostly a walking event, where generations of families and friends can take their time, walk the grounds and really get to appreciate the many different displays that are throughout the property.” Pathways are adequately lit for the event which starts at 4:30 p.m., and there are a variety of places to stop, warm up and take a break available throughout the space. The Automobile Gallery is open for an immersive trip into the past 100 years of automotive innovation, and the 1913 Ford Model T is decorated for the holidays with Santa at…

