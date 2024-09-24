Posh Picnicking

Sharing special moments is part of what Cape Cod is all about and one creative way to do that is through the creation of a picnic—a timeless tradition that began with a woven basket and a simple meal shared in the fresh air, surrounded by the beauty of the outdoors. These days, the concept of a picnic has grown into a full-blown curated experience with endless possibilities for elegant setups and whimsical themes. These local companies source fresh ingredients and products to help create outdoor experiences that highlight our region’s charm, perfect for any occasion. ~ Intro by Leslie Hatton

Coastal Picnic Cape Cod

Photos by Kayla Crosby

Born and raised in Wellfleet, local Kayla Crosby started Coastal Picnic Cape Cod in May of 2021, after graduating from college and gaining years of experience in event planning, design and marketing.

“Being local is a big influence for me,” says Crosby. “It guides all of my decisions and planning for my picnics. The Cape is my biggest inspiration.”

Coastal Picnic Cape Cod offers a variety of packages and themes for different parties, focusing on the coastal community we’re a part of. With tons of add-on options including food, photography and activities, you can mix-and-match to create the picnic of your dreams. You can even have an indoor picnic, which is perfect for the cooler days at the end of summer.

When Crosby started her business, she was one of few in the field. Now, with the idea rapidly spreading, Crosby is delighted to see how her circle has grown. “I love that there are so many of us now because it’s such a fun, niche community to be a part of,” says Crosby.

“So much goes into a single picnic,” says Crosby. “Setting up, laundry, arranging flowers, working with the clients. The amount of time I spend on my emails is already a full-time job in itself!” Crosby is able to accomplish a lot in a short amount of time. “I do it because I love it,” she explains, and it shows through her great attention to detail and care.

One of the little details Crosby excels in is creating Cape Cod recommendations and itineraries for her clients. She creates personalized lists based on the event. For example, a bachelorette party will get recommendations for cocktail hotspots, boutiques and restaurants to try out.

“I’ve put so much work into building a brand for my business and making sure everything gets done perfectly,” she says, “but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

A love of the Cape comes across in all that Coastal Picnic Cape Cod does, especially in working with local vendors to select authentic and unique selections from the region; like Hatch’s Fish Market in Wellfleet who helps to provide the best seafood for Crosby’s picnics.

Crosby explains her connection to the Cape: “Growing up in Wellfleet made me appreciate the dunes towering above us, the soft sand beneath us, and the salty air around us. As a born and raised Cape Cod local, creating an aesthetic tablescape with an already perfect backdrop has brought me so much joy. Sharing my home with everyone has been truly a blessing.”

See the beautiful scapes created by Coastal Picnic Cape Cod on Instagram @capecoastalpicnic and capecoastalpicnic.com and to schedule your own captivating moment.

H COLE

Nothing says Cape Cod like the coast. This company’s specialty comes in bringing people to the shore and showing them the way good food interacts with attention and care to the landscape.

Photos by Andrea Lynne Photography

Elle Jarvis, the founder of H COLE, named the business after her great uncle and mentor Howard “Mecca” Cole, a jack-of-all-trades lobster fisherman. The logo of the business comes directly from the branding tool he used aboard his boats on lobster buoys, which Jarvis took special care to preserve in his honor.

Jarvis grew up on the South Shore but dreamed of leaving it behind. Eventually, she found her way back due to the pandemic and with her background in hospitality, launched H COLE.

“Everything I do for H COLE is steeped in my lifelong connection with the ocean,” she says. Through the personal fishing picnic experiences, it’s clear that this is at the forefront of the H COLE mission.

The “F/V Kestrel Experience” is the ultimate H COLE event. It allows a group of people to climb aboard a fishing vessel to harvest their own lobsters. They use acoustic buoy technology to ensure a big bounty and minimal environmental impact, since there are no ropes used to entangle sea life.

Jarvis works hard to keep every aspect of the business in line with location and locality. H COLE works closely with local small businesses, “finding collaborations where we can to create new experiences,” Jarvis shares.

“Every event is steeped in thought, intention and care,” says Jarvis. She says her main goal with H COLE is to “teach people to be respectful of the land, to eat local food and to get people in the water.”

The land bound H COLE picnics also allow for beachside snacking across the South Shore, as well as catering and lobster bakes. H COLE works directly with businesses in the area for their supplies.

Another unique event H COLE provides is its “Readings & Raclette” nights, where local tarot card reader Lindsay Jean from House of Stellium offers her services to an H COLE- catered gathering. “It’s all about holding space for ourselves and others, and unsticking the things that feel stuck,” says Jarvis.

As the seasons change, “The idea of picnics doesn’t end,” says Jarvis. H COLE has something for everyone with the different events and party catering options offered at different times of the year.

Visit hcoleclub.com online and on Instagram @hcoleclub to see beautiful images of their vignettes.

Martha’s Vineyard Picnic

Before Juliana Dostal moved to Martha’s Vineyard with her husband, she found herself observing a beach picnic in Santa Monica, California. She was awed by what she saw and an idea struck: what if she took picnics to the island of Martha’s Vineyard with her?

Photo by David Welch Photography

Founded in 2021, Martha’s Vineyard Picnic is Dostal’s way of expressing her love of her home and providing visitors with the best vacations possible.

Dostal says most of her business lies in the conception of bachelorette parties, though her clients reside from all across the country. Often, she says her clients learn about her business the same way she first learned about the picnic business: by watching one take place. Dostal explains, “They come up to my clients and say, ‘Oh, wow, how did you do this?’ And my clients will give them my business flyers. Everything is really organic this way.”

Martha’s Vineyard Picnic offers countless different options for its clients, including the “Original” package and the “Luxurious” package. One of the special options Dostal provides is a “Bubble Tent,” a clear picnic shelter that ensures a cozy, chic picnic for the fall, no matter the weather. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the simplest option is the “Picnic in the Bag,” which is exactly what it sounds like—a do-it-yourself picnic meal, complete with a picnic blanket and wine glasses, so you can find your own spot on the beach for a private meal.

Dostal attributes her Brazilian background to the personality and flare of her business. She laughs,“People always tell me they love that I am Brazilian!” The human connection is a highlight of her business style and ensures success with her clients. “My clients frequently commend me for my attention to detail, flexibility, and my ability to exceed their expectations. I always strive to ensure they have an exceptional experience during their picnics while on vacation on the Island,” Dostal shares.

Recently, Dostal found herself in a new circumstance, where someone requested higher tables due to back problems that limited them from using the typically low tables found at most beach picnics. She took this new direction in stride and used it to expand her offerings; now, anyone can request high-top tables and chairs to accommodate everyone’s preferences. “I want every person to be able to experience my picnics, no matter what the limitations,” she shares.

Dostal says her favorite part of each picnic is the moment when the guests first arrive and see the set up. She looks at each of the picnickers’ faces as they explode with joy. “They always say, ‘Wow! Thank you! You have made me so happy!” Dostal beams and emphasizes, “I really love what I do.”

To learn more about planning your own island event, contact marthasvineyardpicnic.com or visit them on Instagram @marthasvineyardpicnic.

Photo by Roselyn Faith

Gather Co.

They say two is always better than one, and what Gather Co. brings to the table is a prime example of this. Co-founders Cindy and Rain, working off of their background in hospitality, started the business in 2021 after seeing the difficulty of connecting during COVID-19.

“We wanted to create spaces where people could gather again, and celebrate life and each other,” says Cindy.

Gather Co. is based in Falmouth but works all up and down the entire Cape, “from the bridge to the tip of Provincetown,” Cindy beams. The ladies share that their picnics can be held, “anywhere,” but that some of their favorite spots are coves and beaches. Cindy assures, “Everywhere on Cape Cod is a good location.” One of their most special add-ons is the option for professional photography, for which they partner closely with local photographer, Roselyn Faith.

Cindy says one of the fun ideas they’ve created is a Taylor Swift-themed bachelorette party. For the fun-filled event, Cindy and Rain decorated the tablescape in purples and pinks, and the bride walked in while Swift’s classic love songs played.

“We spend a lot of time customizing everything, down to the names on the place settings, to create a perfect picnic,” says Rain, “We want people to know they’re expected.”

Cindy says no two picnics at Gather Co. are alike. By working directly with the clients to talk about design ideas and creating inspiration boards that are sent back and forth until the vision is finalized, the final result is sure to be the perfect fete for its guests.

Cindy and Rain say they are delighted by how picnics have grown in popularity over the last few years. “We are in the boom of the luxury picnic business right now,” says Cindy. “This is a creative outlet for us, to express ourselves and try new things. There’s really something for everyone.”

Photo by Gather Co.

“We want to show the beauty and the charm of Cape Cod above all else,” says Rain. “Most of our guests are from out of town and they rely on us for recommendations. It excites us every time to help our guests make the most of their time on Cape Cod, both at the picnic and away from it.”

When asked about what sets them apart from the pack, Rain sums it up well: “Two heads are better than one.”

A detailed website helps you decide how to plan at gatherco.us and additional images can be viewed at Instagram @gatherco.us.

Hannah Eaton is a rising senior at Boston University and the Internship Coordinator at Cape Cod Life Publications.