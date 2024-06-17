Readers’ Resource: Cape Cod’r

Born in the Backyard

For Cape Cod’r Co-Founder Kevin O’Leary, it all began during a Dennis Port summer with a sip of a classic Cape Codder, a sunset, and the company of his grandpa (“Ampa”) in the backyard. “I just wanted to bottle up that feeling,” he reminisces. Partnering with his brother-in-law, Will Patch, the pair embarked on a journey to create the ultimate summer drink.

Today, Cod’r has six flavors in their family of all natural cocktails available in four and eight pack varieties—Classic, Bae Breeze, Perfect Storm, Ocean Break, Mermaid’s Tale and their latest: Golden Hour. “There is more to the story other than just Classic alone [the drink that started it all]. We always intended on having various flavors across spirits that people with all different pallets could fall in love with,” notes Kevin. To represent this array of flavors, they designed their branding to encompass the quintessential Cape Cod summer.

“When you line up our drinks, the colors mirror that of the beach, ocean, and sunset, reminding you of those classic summer days on the Cape,” Kevin explains. And the drinks? Intentionally crafted to complement those settings. “Whether you’re at the beach, hopping on the boat, hitting the golf course, chilling in the backyard, having a bonfire or hanging with family, Cod’r is the perfect pairing for any occasion.” While the branding and refreshing taste are major factors in the company’s growth, Kevin credits his team, family and friends for its success. “At the end of the day, Cod’r has always been a business and brand that reflects the lifestyle of our people,” as it all started with Ampa, his brother-in-law and now involves so many people they hold dear.

“We just feel lucky to have brought our story to life—one that resonates with so many New Englanders who look forward to hanging in their favorite place with their favorite people drinking their favorite drink.”

Keep an eye out for the Cod’r crew, Kevin, Will and Taylor Bramhall, cruising around the Cape in their Cod’r-Mobile (Peanut) and follow them on Instagram @capecodr to sip on all things Cod’r this summer!