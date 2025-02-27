Readers’ Resource: The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

How to Use a HELOC to Create Your Escape

Imagine hosting friends in an outdoor kitchen, complete with a stone grill, pergola, and plush hydrangea landscape. Picture a four-season sunroom that provides the feel of outdoor living year-round.

Transforming your home into a dream escape is possible. With creative vision and the right financial tools, your backyard can become your getaway.

A home equity line of credit, or HELOC, allows you to leverage your home's value to finance projects that not only enhance your lifestyle but also add value.

A HELOC offers the flexibility to fund projects as they progress, giving you full control of your budget.

The top benefits of a home equity line of credit are:

Easy access to funds as you need them.

Pay interest on only what you use.

You’re able to access the HELOC funds again once they’ve been paid back, similar to a credit card.*

Interest may be tax deductible.*

Whether you're dreaming of expanding your indoor-outdoor living space or improving your home's curb appeal with new landscaping, the possibilities are endless.

*Once the HELOC moves into the 20-year repayment period, you can no longer draw on the loan. Consult with your tax advisor.