Spotlight: Light & Living

Wear Your Home

Your Home is a Reflection of You:

Your home is more than just a physical space—it’s a reflection of who you are. Just like you, your home is one of a kind. Beautiful, functional lighting has the power to transform your space, making it a true expression of your lifestyle.

Lighting as the Jewelry of Your Home:

At Light & Living, they believe that lighting should be the “jewelry” of your home. It’s not just about construction—it’s about design, craftsmanship, and personality. The right lighting elevates your space and helps create an environment that truly reflects your life.

Whether you’re building from the ground up, remodeling, or just updating your home’s “wardrobe,” Light & Living is there to guide you every step of the way. They offer expert advice from start to finish, including layout and design guidance, site reviews, and helping you select the perfect lighting fixtures.

Extensive Showroom Selection:

Over 450 lighting fixtures available at Light & Living’s Eastham showroom.

Features top-tier American-made brands such as Hubbardton Forge and Visual Comfort.

Expanded assortment of home accents including pillows, mirrors, and rugs from brands like Dash & Albert, Renwil, and Annie Selke.

Personalized Guidance from Owner Steve Rice:

Owner Steve Rice is dedicated to helping you create a space that reflects your personal style. With over 450 lighting fixtures and a wide range of home decor items, Steve is there to guide you through every aspect of your lighting and design journey. As he says, “Lighting is the jewelry to your home—it’s the finishing touch that makes everything come together.”

Light & Living • 3 Main Street Mercantile, Eastham MA • 401 952-1080 • srice@ricecg.com • lightandlivingdesign.com