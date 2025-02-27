Mastering the Trade: Jack Stevenson

A seasoned professional in the lumber and building materials (LBM) industry, Jack Stevenson, president of Mid-Cape Home Centers since 2014, has a reputation for leading with integrity and with a focus on building strong relationships—both with his team and his customers. Introduced to the industry by his father, his career spans several decades throughout which he has developed a deep knowledge of the trade and is genuinely dedicated to collaboration and service.

CCH: Looking backward at your path, was there someone who influenced you?

Jack Stevenson

President, Mid-Cape Home Centers

JS: For me, the LBM industry has always been a family affair. My Dad set everything in motion when he bought a small lumberyard in Bayfield, Wisconsin when I was twelve. He believed in hard work and made sure I learned that early. I loaded and unloaded trucks by hand, no forklifts. I worked at the yard, eventually managed it, bought it, and later sold it. My father’s dedication to the business and his work ethic left an impression on me and was always with me especially as I continued growing and learning.

CCH: What is advice that you received that you could share with someone starting in this industry?

JS: My advice is simple: be willing to outwork everyone around you and treat every experience as a learning opportunity. As Ronald Reagan said, “Trust but verify.” This industry is built on relationships and resilience, so show up every day ready to put in the effort, build connections and tackle challenges. Small steps you take today lay the foundation for a strong career. Additionally, finding a mentor is invaluable and often overlooked. People are your best resource. A good mentor can guide you and help you navigate both the opportunities and obstacles you’ll encounter. ...