Shorethings: Ecodecor

If These Walls Could Talk

…they would be the life of the party.

For decades, perhaps centuries really, innovation in the home building industry was pretty staid and straightforward—solutions to stabilize and fortify structures, modern advancements to improve energy efficiency and sustainability, and occasional design trends that sparked waves of adopted followers to quickly brand their home from a certain era. That has officially all changed as of right now.

A recent entry into the Cape and Islands’ building community, Ecodecor in Hyannis offers one of the most unique and unexpected products this industry has ever seen. In 2023 owners Renata and Rodrigo Silva were searching for a business which Renata could take on and build for the future. After years of raising their family while also supporting Rodrigo’s hardscape business, Silva dreamed of building something of her own. An innovative vendor at a local trade and networking show introduced the couple to the remarkable world of liquid wallpaper.

While the product description is an oxymoron, the reality is that not since epoxy has a technique revolutionized the endless possibilities for any and all hard surfaces. Silva, who deftly applies the product with the help of a professional team for all of her clients, describes the product as a game-changer in the interior design space. “This product has so many possibilities—first in its presentation, there are so many colors, shades and textures—but also in the application of where to use it. It is literally endless.”

Once a client has accomplished the difficult task of choosing from over 250 color options for their project, Silva sets about preparing the walls or ceiling for the application. “Another really great thing about this product is that when the preparation...