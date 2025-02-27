Approachable Interiors

Two sisters turn their passions into purpose with their inimitable and sustainable home decor shop.

What happens when you combine a dedication to design accessibility, an appreciation for sustainability and product authenticity, and a love of simplicity? The answer is Elburne, a serene and unique home decor store nestled into the close-knit village of Dennis.

Sisters Laura and Simone Pereira grew up in Yarmouth and looking back, perhaps it was their father who instilled in them their affinity for design and fostered their innate sense of creativity. Their father, a talented carpenter with a passion for remodeling homes, always included his daughters in his projects. Simone recalls, “My father would bring us along to work and include us in decision making, even as kids. We’ve been collaborating on design our whole lives.” During a trip to Brazil, where they were born, the sisters saw furniture pieces that had been hand-hewn from reclaimed wood. “The wood came from local homes and had all the original paint on it. They were such beautiful, sustainable products and we fell in love with them,” Simone shares.

In a classic cart-before-the-horse move, the Pereira girls, who always had a natural curiosity about the importing process, knew they wanted to bring the unique items back with them to the United States. Simone says, “We knew if we could get people to see and interact with the wooden pieces that they would love them too.” The young entrepreneurs, in their early twenties at the time, handpicked each piece, loaded them onto a truck, drove to a nearby port, and transferred the cargo into a 40-foot container bound for a warehouse in New Bedford. Crazy right? Simone laughs when she says, “We really bootstrapped the heck...