Rooted from the Heart

For Shayne Sibley and her dedicated team at Chatham’s Bedworks Design, Inc., a garden or a landscape is an opportunity for a bright and blooming future.

“To plant a garden is to dream of tomorrow.” ~ Audrey Hepburn

For Shayne Sibley, (née Watson) her dreams of tomorrow haven’t always been a bed of blooms. The accomplished and creative founder of Bedworks Design, Inc. based in Chatham, along with her husband and co-principal John, greets each day as a well-cultivated rose greets the sun each morning. With as many projects and demands as a rose has buds, she and her team set about making the lower Cape an even more beautiful place to live for some astute and selective homeowners. Yet, Sibley’s days weren’t always filled with sunshine and verdant landscapes.

Growing up in Eastham, the love of the Cape is in her roots, and an intuitive understanding of the unique environment found in this region—like the inlets prevalent across the region—the Cape’s salty, wet, windswept breezes run through her veins. Pursuing pre-law as an undergraduate student, she was focused on building a life that was largely unaffected by the whims of the natural world. In her late twenties she found herself a single mother of twin boys, living and working on the Outer Cape, and as she says, “It became an issue of need, and then desire; and how to balance those two. I needed to start a business where I could control the hours when I worked since finding and affording daycare for two boys wasn’t an option. So, I had to ask myself, ‘What can I offer? What kind of business will thrive here? And what am I good at?’ I came up with...