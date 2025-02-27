Rooted from the Heart
Cape Cod Home / HOME Annual 2025 / Home, Garden & Design
Writer: Julie Craven Wagner / Photographer: Mike Crane
Rooted from the Heart
Cape Cod Home / HOME Annual 2025 / Home, Garden & Design
Writer: Julie Craven Wagner / Photographer: Mike Crane
For Shayne Sibley and her dedicated team at Chatham’s Bedworks Design, Inc., a garden or a landscape is an opportunity for a bright and blooming future.
“To plant a garden is to dream of tomorrow.” ~ Audrey Hepburn
For Shayne Sibley, (née Watson) her dreams of tomorrow haven’t always been a bed of blooms. The accomplished and creative founder of Bedworks Design, Inc. based in Chatham, along with her husband and co-principal John, greets each day as a well-cultivated rose greets the sun each morning. With as many projects and demands as a rose has buds, she and her team set about making the lower Cape an even more beautiful place to live for some astute and selective homeowners. Yet, Sibley’s days weren’t always filled with sunshine and verdant landscapes.
Want to read this article and more?
Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.