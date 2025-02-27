Making New History
Cape Cod Home / HOME Annual 2025 / Home, Garden & Design
Writer: Chris White / Photographer: Michael J. Lee
Making New History
Cape Cod Home / HOME Annual 2025 / Home, Garden & Design
Writer: Chris White / Photographer: Michael J. Lee
Builder C.H. Newton and architect Paul Weber collaborate on a historic home with a bright future.
Long before Woods Hole became a haven for oceanography, scientists, vacationers and tourists, it was a whaling and factory town. An active whaling hub in the 1800s, Woods Hole was home to nine working ships at its peak. When the era of whaling faded, the industry and the village pivoted. A group of ship-owners formed the Pacific Guano Factory and in 1863 they built a factory on the shores of Great Harbor, producing fertilizer from bird droppings. When the factory went bankrupt in 1889, a local developer, Horace Crowell of Newton Massachusetts, reimagined the area as a summer community. He bought the guano factory and the surrounding land, a narrow, mile long peninsula surrounded by a protected harbor on one side and open ocean on the other. According to the Woods Hole Museum, Crowell built a road down the middle of the peninsula and began selling large waterfront-front lots, eventually transforming the area into a neighborhood of beautiful estates with stunning gardens.
Want to read this article and more?
Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.