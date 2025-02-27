Truly Traditional

The Valle Group hits the mark with classic details and quality craftsmanship in this Falmouth home.

Eileen and Dave Stoller first started coming to the Cape more than 35 years ago. Back then, they chose a seasonal rental in Harwich Port that was a fun summer spot for their two young sons. Years later, some dear friends who had a home in Falmouth invited the Stollers to come spend their vacation with them instead. From their first summer in Falmouth, the couple (and their kids) fell head over heels in love with the town, its beautiful beaches, the quaint downtown, and the wonderful community of neighbors that surrounded them.

Inevitably, the Stollers began to dream about having a place of their own in Falmouth Village. Of all the locations they considered, the historic and tightly-knit beach community of Belvidere Plains just off Shore Street near Falmouth Harbor captured their imagination most. “If Dave and I had made a vision board of the most idyllic setting we could imagine on Cape Cod, every picture would be of Belvidere Plains” Eileen says, recounting the story of how the Stollers came to be in their new home recently completed by The Valle Group.

They loved the charm of the hundred-year-old plus historic homes that populated the neighborhood, the socially engaged community, the beach only a stone’s throw away and the Falmouth Road Race passing right by their door. But they also knew that most homes in that neighborhood tend to stay in the same family for generations, so it was impossible for them to believe they could ever get so lucky as to find something there.

Sometimes, we do get lucky. In the summer of 2021 the Stollers got word of a small house coming up...