Dynamic Daughters

Photo by Meghan Murphy

Three daughters follow in their father’s footsteps while making strides of their own.

By definition, dynamic means positive in attitude and full of new ideas and energy—the perfect description of three astute daughters who are stepping into leadership roles in businesses built by their fathers, each rooted in the design and building trades. These women are not only continuing their family legacies of craftsmanship and world-class service, but they are also redefining the business around their own fresh ideas, while upholding the commitment to excellence that has been instilled in them.

Lauren Huard | Seaport Shutter Company

With a napkin sketch of a shutter for his historic Harwich Port sea captain’s home in hand, Peter Malone was hard pressed to find a company that could help him create his vision—so he started the business himself. Offering handcrafted, unique wood products that stand the test of time, Seaport Shutter has been a leader in a niche market for over three decades. Growing from their flagship retail showroom on Route 6A in Brewster and sales office in South Natick, Seaport Shutter now produces fine finished wood products in its manufacturing shop in Chatham.

Photo by Meghan Murphy

From what began as a grass-roots company in 1992, Seaport Shutter has since evolved over the years. Lauren Huard, Malone’s daughter, saw the potential to join the business and left her Boston-based public relations career. Her natural ability to connect with people and her knack for color and style makes her leadership role in sales and design the perfect fit.

From their signature Custom Exterior Shutters with gilded appliques and cutouts to their coveted and iconic Mahogany Screen and Storm Doors, Seaport Shutter’s medley of offerings and customization is a cut above the rest.

“We pride ourselves on the fact that we have in-house employees who measure and install across New England,” Huard shares. “We also ship our products—clients have received our doors, shutters, signs and Adirondack chairs from as far away as Texas and California.”

Working with her father is a privilege Huard doesn’t take for granted. “Continuing the legacy of Seaport Shutter and learning from someone as creative and business savvy as my father is a gift,” she notes. “He has taught me that combining quality materials and superb craftsmanship will always yield a great product. This is truly what we stand for and hope to continue for decades to come.”

While Malone still remains the heart and soul behind the business—heavily involved in the architecture, design and operations— ensuring each product is crafted with precision and passion, Huard works with clients creating products that celebrate the home. Recently she helped design a door for a couple who were married on the tip of Monomoy Island off Harwich Port—a part of land that is now underwater due to the changing tides. Huard recalls, “The navigational coordinates for that spot are listed on their marriage certificate, and these coordinates were then carved onto their Seaport Shutter door. It’s a story like this that make our products come to life.”

See what custom products Seaport Shutter Company can help you create at seaportshutter.com.

Hallie Robbie | JB Robbie Builders

The path to finding your passion isn’t always linear, but watching her father, Jack Robbie, build a business from scratch, Hallie Robbie always knew she wanted to do something she loved. “It was impactful to me watching my father change careers and start JB Robbie,” she shares. Growing up, she worked behind the scenes doing odd jobs like cleaning mounds of dust at job sites, and though it wasn’t glamorous, it gave her the opportunity to see the work that goes on behind-the-scenes and foster a curiosity that would eventually lead to her current role as project manager.

Photo by Meghan Murphy

“My Dad was always adamant that he wouldn’t hire me for the sake of hiring me—I had to add value to the company,” Robbie says. After college, she worked at a vintage furniture shop in Charleston, South Carolina where she met and began an apprenticeship with an interior designer—learning to hand-draw bathroom and kitchen plans as well as delve into design aspects of furniture, fabric and lighting. Gaining confidence and developing a strong sense of competence in her role lead to a pivotal moment in which she and her brother Brooks, purchased a home in historic downtown Charleston. “My father enabled us to completely run the project. We had our work cut out for us, but we took the house down to its studs and I redesigned the whole layout. We believed we could do it, and our father was only a phone call away if we needed advice; it was empowering,” Robbie affirms.

A pull to return home to the Cape had been tugging at Robbie, and with the timely news that the furniture shop, which she had since taken ownership of, was headed for redevelopment, she closed one chapter and headed back North to begin her next. She began working alongside a local interior designer, but it wasn’t long before her talents were gaining recognition, most notably from her father. Seeing her on job sites, and witnessing firsthand the experience and knowledge she had gained during her time as a small business owner and interior design apprentice, cemented his decision. “I didn’t have plans to leave what I was doing, but when my father realized what I was capable of, he approached me about joining the company,” Robbie explains.

A lifelong learner, Robbie enjoys the multifaceted role she plays in the company. “I work directly with our clients to guide them through the entire process. Building a home is so personal and filled with endless decisions and questions. I believe I make the experience more manageable by being transparent with scheduling and decision deadlines and acting as a liaison for the homeowner—effectively communicating between them and the team that includes architects, designers, and subcontractors. I’ve learned there is a solution to every challenge that may arise and I’ve also learned to lean on the expertise of our amazing subcontractors who have been perfecting their trade for years,” she shares.

It’s evident that gratitude is a key piece of her personal success as well as the family business as she reveals, “We are a team. It takes countless people from all trades working in conjunction to get it all done. I’m extremely thankful for the numerous ways they contribute to our accomplishments.” She beams, “When we finish a project and I stand back, I’m in awe. I think, ‘Wow. We did that,’ and it fills me with pride.”

Explore the full range of services and projects from the expert team at jbrobbie.com.

Kristen Diotte | Halliday Builders

Just as a happy family is built on connection and communication, a successful business thrives on the same principles. For Kristen Diotte, General Manager at Halliday Builders, these two entities are one and the same.

Photo by Dan Cutrona

Over thirty-five years ago when her father, Jim Halliday, wanted to start a family and grow a business, he knew Cape Cod was the perfect place. Growing up, Kristen recalls her father’s work was always woven into the fabric of their family, “It always felt like we were a part of what my Dad did. I learned the business from many different angles at a young age whether it was landscaping or cleaning, or even bookkeeping; it always has felt like a family business, and I took a liking to it early on.”

With a knack for finances, Kristen began learning the back-end functions of the company during high school—ordering and paying bills and mastering the day-to-day bookkeeping tasks. She reveals, “I had always loved what my Dad did and I knew I wanted to be involved but I wasn’t sure how I could forge my path in what is predominantly a male profession.” But after completing her undergraduate education and continuing on to acquire her Master of Business Administration degree at Providence College, she joined Halliday Builders and fell in lockstep with her father, helping to create some of the Cape’s most luxurious, custom-built homes. “I jumped in with two feet and I’ve been working with him full-time for the past eleven years,” Kristen shares.

Her role has morphed over time into her current multi-faceted position which she likens to a hand-in-hand, concierge level service for all selections and finishes. She explains, “In my role I work closely with our clients throughout the design process. I guide them through each selection of their finished space. Building a home can be overwhelming for some, so I’m there to help navigate the staggering number of decisions on any build or remodel. We want it to be an enjoyable process for all of our clients.”

Kristen’s younger brother Jimmy also works in the company as well and the teamwork between the three is nothing short of in sync. “My Dad is excellent to work with. He’s very constructive and it results in us all having fun working together. No one does the same job, but we all work consistently together. My father has been personally involved in all phases of construction for every Halliday Builders project since its inception in 1989. A details guy to the core, you see Jim’s personal attention to detail on every job from proposal to move-in day. Jimmy, my brother, is a Project Manager and helps keep all jobs moving whether he is pricing, ordering or scheduling; he is on the job each day making sure it is running smoothly.”

Though some may view working with family members as a precarious endeavor, Kristen wholeheartedly disagrees. “It’s wonderful. We are a super close family; we’re together in the office and outside of work we remain very close. My parents now have 11 grandchildren and it’s the greatest thing. It’s a tribute to who my Dad is as a person that we work so well together.”

Visit hallidaybuilders.com to view detailed images and a gallery of their exemplary work.