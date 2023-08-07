Summer Living: Seaport Shutter

Seaport Shutter Company, has a 30 year-rich history in crafting custom shutters and storm doors for homeowners coast to coast. Now, the Brewster and Chatham based business has launched a new product line: Custom Mahogany Screen and Storm Porch Panels. So, regardless of each day’s forecast during the wistful days of summer, anyone lucky enough to have a screened porch can always find comfort and enjoyment without missing the Cape Cod air. 1714 Main Street, Brewster · 508-896-8900 · seaportshutter.com Seaport’s owner, Peter Malone, who started the business in the 90’s on a whim with a simple ad touting custom shutters in the Cape Cod yellow pages, has always been a highly creative entrepreneur. Lauren Huard, Malone’s daughter, who has run the sales and design side of the business for 11 years says, “My Dad is incredibly smart and stylish, so when a recent client asked if Seaport Shutter could make mahogany screen porch panels to help dress up their screened porch, the product line was successfully launched.” Huard says the porch panels were a perfect evolution from their iconic screen and storm doors given the custom nature of their high-end woodworking shop. The panels are custom made from premium grade mahogany and can either be stained or painted in five coats according to the client’s specifications. The screen panels can also be made to accommodate interchangeable tempered storm glass, just like Seaport’s doors, so the porch can provide three-season enjoyment. On the interior side of the panels, Seaport’s proprietary fine door buttons are used to secure the panels in place. “Many times, clients will also order our screen and storm door as the door for the porch entrance - this ties the whole look together,” Huard says. “Seaport takes great care in ensuring that the lines on the doors…

