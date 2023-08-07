Summer Living: Stonewood Products

Few things define a “Cape House” more than an outdoor shower. Whether it is the way you start the day before the sun is above the roof line; or the first stop after a day at the beach to rinse the sand and salt off; or a relaxing end of the evening under a sea of stars; the freeing act of showering al fresco is a treasured moment in these parts. Stonewoodproducts.com · Harwich Flagship Store, 508-430-5020 · Mashpee Store, 508-477-9950 Thanks to Stonewood Products, the Cape’s largest supplier of outdoor living and landscape materials, luxurious shower kits have never been easier to find and install. Jason Hogan, Director of Marketing for Stonewood Products says the shower kits are one of their most popular items homeowners are looking for. “We have kits in both cedar and PVC options, depending on the type of home people have, they like to have the option of which kind. And the kits are fabricated locally, fully assembled and then broken down to be sold, so they go together very easily; it’s not like construction from the ground up type of thing, so they are good for the DIY individual, or someone who has their contractor take care of it,” Hogan explains. Stonewood, with locations in Harwich and Mashpee, also offers a variety of pavers for a wide array of uses in homeowners’ outdoor spaces. “The various pavers come in a range of standard sizes which allow the homeowner to use them in many different applications. They might use smaller pavers to line a walkway, and then over-sized 18x24 pieces in the same material to do the field of a large patio. Customers like to have the options, while still keeping with the same materials,” Hogan says. Firepits are another popular kit that Hogan says…

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe