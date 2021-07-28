Shore Things: The Grey House

Contemporary | Casual | Chic

With their shared passion for good design and luxury, as well as their commitment to building a brand that combines California beach chic and European contemporary living, the mother daughter duo Kirsten and Kathy Meyer created The Grey House in 2016.

After living in California for over 50 years, Kathy Meyer and her husband finally decided it was time to retire to their beloved summer home on the Cape, her daughter Kirsten chimed in, “But we decided that my parents Cape house wasn’t quite large enough anymore for our growing family.” Together, the women came to the decision it was time to remodel the 3 ½ bedroom home, turning it into a 6 bath 6-bedroom family home of their dreams. “After working on this project as a team, we just fell in love with working together,” the duo shares.

“I was very much into design,” recalls Kirsten, finding that this project was just the inspiration she needed to get her degree in interior design. “After that, we came to the joint decision that we wanted to open our own retail store on the Cape, combining my contemporary European style inspired from living in the UK and my mom’s California beach chic,” explains Kirsten.

“When we were remodeling the home, we wanted it to be contemporary, but really couldn’t find anything like that locally,” they recall. “We felt there was really a gap in the market, and with my design experience and my mom’s 40 years of retail experience, we knew we could fill that gap,” says Kirsten.

“We look for things that are unique, things you wouldn’t find anywhere else on the Cape besides our boutique,” explains Kathy. “It’s hard to get a curated collection, but we try to source a lot of our products from Europe.” At the boutique you’ll find sustainable furniture, artisan crafted jewelry, comfortable women’s clothing, gifts, and their Pappelina rugs that sell out every summer!

“We love the fact that we’ve created a relaxing atmosphere for our clients. It’s really an easy retail experience that can be enjoyed,” says Kathy. With their clients at the heart of everything they do, the duo has clients returning to their carefully curated boutique time and time again, making The Grey House collections part of their everyday lives.

The Grey House is located at 515 Route 28 in Harwich Port. For more information visit thegreyhouse.design or to set up a free consultation with Grey House Interior Designs call 774-237-0052. Follow them on Instagram

@thegreyhousecapecod.