Shore Lines: “Martha’s Vineyard: New Island Homes”

Hidden Gems

On the picturesque island of Martha’s Vineyard, you’ll find the busy bustle of the tourist shops, waterfront restaurants and an abundance of traditional architecture, but if you venture a little further down the island, you’ll find a peaceful place. You’ll pass by ocean views, vast farmland and if you dare make your way down the long dirt roads into the woods, you may even stumble upon a hidden gem.

With their new book, Martha’s Vineyard: New Island Homes, authors and architects Keith Moskow and Robert Linn have unearthed some of these hidden island gems. “That was truly the driving factor of this book,” explains Moskow. “I grew up spending a ton of time on the Vineyard,” he explains now as a part time resident. “Before I became an architect, I really enjoyed surfing–I still do.” As Moskow would make his way around the island in search of that perfect wave, he would find himself down private roads. “When I was a teenager, I would come across these amazing houses and when I became a carpenter on the island, I began learning of other projects that were hidden away.” These hidden secrets inspired Moskow to pursue these projects as he began his own firm. “I’m an architect, so the book was really just a fun venture,” remarks Moskow. “I thought, wouldn’t it be cool to sort of bring these houses out for public viewing?”

With the fragility of the landscape at the forefront, all of the featured contemporary homes are sustainably designed. “The selected projects were completed by both internationally known architects and emerging designers. All responding with sensitivity to the varied ecologies and cultural heritage of the island,” Moskow explains. All of the homes are fitted one way or another in the landscape, becoming in a sense “one” with their surroundings.

Moskow shares, “Our goal with this book was to have the architects communicate in their own words directly to the reader why they did what they did in the specific environments. There are a lot of things for architects to respond to and when you look at the Vineyard its really surprising how many contemporary homes are hidden away out of view.” In collaboration with the architects, builders, and designers, Moskow and Linn have essentially brought these builds out of the woods, and into our grasp.

Martha’s Vineyard: New Island Homes is available for purchase locally at Titcomb’s Bookshop in East Sandwich. Visit moskowlinn.com to see more Moskow Linn Architects.