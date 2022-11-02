“I’ve always told prospective clients that our business is more like a buffet than a sit-down dinner. Of the many services that we offer, they can choose to only engage us for the ones they feel are a fit for their project,” says interior designer and owner of Harwich Port’s Details, Inc., Carole King.

Twelve years after starting her business in Boston’s South End, which then led to her first store in Weston, Massachusetts, King relocated to her hometown in the Berkshires. “My clientele there was predominantly second homeowners from New York City and the surrounding suburbs, so we naturally ended up doing a lot of work in the tri-state area as well,” she explains. In 2013, she made her move to the Cape, ultimately opening her retail showroom in Harwich Port in 2018.

King’s in-house team includes two interior designers, a project manager, and office staff who work with a plethora of talented builders, cabinetmakers, painters, and carpet and wallpaper installers—all of whom she refers to as her “gurus,” because they are so knowledgeable in their given areas of expertise. From collaborating with design/build firms on new construction and renovation projects to doing one-time consultations for people who simply want some direction, or a sounding board, the designers at Details, Inc. are happy to be part of people’s design plans.

When it comes to her clients, King says, “I really pride myself in understanding what someone’s personal style is, as opposed to doing my own thing in their house. Our projects are a good reflection of that intention, in that they are all dramatically different from one another.” Once she begins to get to know her clients and develops an understanding of the scope of work they wish to do, King and the Details team organize and help…