Shorethings: ChappyWrap

Wrap it up in style Whether it’s for comfort or snuggling, ChappyWrap aims to be your favorite blanket for all of life’s moments. From the time we are babies, and a nurse swaddles us in the hospital, blankets serve the purpose of comforting us. We reach for them when we’re cold or when we want to curl up with a favorite book or movie; we pack them for a day at the beach and we bring them along to sporting events. We keep them at the foot of our beds or on the back of a chair or sofa—neatly folded or casually tossed, and we all can agree that without a doubt, we have a favorite. It might be because it’s the softest, or maybe it’s the largest, or maybe it’s a favorite because it holds a special meaning. It was a bit of all of these reasons that caused Beth LaSala to found ChappyWrap in 2006. Her daughter Christina Livada, now President of the company explains, “My Mom was inspired to start the company by a family blanket that she grew up with and then passed down to my brother and me. This blanket became the definition of comfort in our home, and we searched for years to find one to replace it.” Unable to find its equal in warmth, softness, washability or durability, Beth started her own blanket business. Beth’s first office was located a short ferry ride from Chappaquiddick on Martha’s Vineyard, and as she was always drawing inspiration from the colors and feelings borne of New England beaches and coastlines, the whimsical name was born. For over ten years LaSala ran ChappyWrap through word of mouth and to local stores but when Livada came on board to work alongside her mother, things started to ramp up…

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe